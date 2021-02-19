Paris (AFP)

Manchester United and Tottenham put the English forward in the final eight of the European Football League «Europa League» with two wins «away from home», in the 32nd round go to two neutral stadiums with a clean quarter for the first against Real Sociedad of Spain, and 4-1 for the second against Wolfsburg of Austria.

United and Sociedad played the match at the “Allianz Stadium” of the Italian club Juventus in Turin, according to a decision by the European Union for the game, which also transferred the match between Tottenham and Wolfsburg to the “Puskas Arena” in Budapest because guests from England were prevented from entering the two countries, due to restrictions related to the limit. From the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

He scored the goals of “United”, who qualified for the European Championship, after finishing third in their group in the Champions League, behind Paris Saint-Germain, French Leipzig, German, Bruno Fernandez (27 and 58), Marcus Rashford (64) and Welshman Daniel James (90).

And Roberto Olipa, director of football in Sociedad, criticized the decision of the European Union, saying it was unfair for his team to play the second leg next week in Manchester, “It does not make sense to me that the host team play on neutral ground, and as a guest, we play there in Manchester.” And I want us to play the second leg also on a neutral stadium, or for the European Union to designate one stadium for one match, as it did last season.

And the Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team qualified last season to the golden square of the European competition «lost 1-2 Sevilla», whose competition was held in Germany, according to the knockout system after one match, after the resumption of matches after a forced interruption due to a pandemic « Covid-19 ».

United is going through the second Premier League standings with a cautious period, as they tied in their last two matches in the Premier League against hosts West Bromwich and bottom-of-the-table 1-1, and before them at home against Everton 3-3, with a difficult victory after extending against West Ham in the fifth round. From the domestic cup.

Tottenham made a big step towards the final price by sweeping Wolfsburg 4-1 at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, due to the measures taken by the Vienna government to limit the outbreak of the Corona virus.

Tottenham is going through a difficult period following a series of poor results, losing five of its last six matches, which has doubled pressure on its Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, who won the “Europa League” twice in the past with United and Portugal’s Porto.

Spears scored the goals of the brilliant South Korean Son Hueng-min with a low header from the Welshman Gareth Bale «13», before the latter scored the second, after a beautiful dribble to the right of the area, before he shot his left from a narrow angle «28», and Brazilian Lucas Moura, who did With a wonderful individual effort on the left side, he penetrated into the area, dodging the defense and hitting a creeping ball “34”, before his countryman Carlos Vinicius added the last “88”.

Michael Lindel scored Wolfsburg’s only goal from a “55” penalty.

While the third England representative, Leicester City, stumbled by a goalless draw with its Czech host Slavia Prague.