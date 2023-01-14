Two goals in the final stretch of the game allowed the Manchester Utd (3rd) win 2-1 over its neighbor, the Manchester City (2nd), this Saturday in the 20th day of the Premier Leaguea result that leaves them separated by one point in the table.

the portuguese Bruno Fernandes (78) and Marcus Rashford (82) responded to the Jack Grealishwho opened the scoring at the hour of play.

“Before the game I said ‘now we really look like a team’. We work hard for each other and this pays off,” said Fernandes.

The great beneficiary of the victory of the Red Devils may be the leader Arsenal, who closes the day on Sunday against Tottenham (5th). If he wins he will be eight points clear of City, his first challengers in the title race.

The Citizens add a second consecutive defeat after the elimination in the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Wednesday against Southampton (2-0). It is confirmation that the players led by Pep Guardiola They are not at their best.

In addition, they also left a draw (1-1) at home against Everton. City have taken the bad habit of throwing away their first parts, as before the Chelsea in the Premier League, despite winning 1-0, or against Southampton.

In Old Traffordafter 45 minutes and despite the fact that City was in possession, it could be said that United were winning on points, thanks to two good chances by Rashford.

In the first, launched by Bruno Fernandes, he dribbled past the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson out of the area but found Kyle Walker, who came to protect his goal (34). Three minutes later the pass was from Dane Christan Eriksen, but he pushed the ball too far and ran into the goalkeeper.

Grenache, decisive

Beyond a shot blocked by the Brazilian Casemiro, in his only dangerous ball of the first half (23), the Norwegian Erling Haaland was transparent, confirming the collective difficulties that City now has to exploit the conditions of their striker, imperial before the World Cup.

Upon returning from the locker room, it seemed that Guardiola was fixing the problem by giving Grealish entry into the field. Phil Foden (57). Three minutes later, after an uncheck in the area of Kevin DeBruynehis cross found the head of Grealish, who opened the scoring.

United, who had eight consecutive victories counting all competitions, reacted in style. Rashford, who was offside, had the intelligence not to play the ball and left Bruno Fernandes, who came from afar, the opportunity he did not miss to beat Ederson (78).

In a theater of electric dreams, Rashford achieved victory four minutes later by finishing off a cross from 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho (82).

It was the seventh straight game in which Rashford found the goal, a streak not seen for the Red Devils since 2008 when he did. Cristiano Ronaldonow in Saudi Arabia after his last tumultuous months at Old Trafford.

