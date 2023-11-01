Ten Hag takes three at home from Newcastle, Three more goals conceded by the Gunners, out of the round of 16 thanks to West Ham. Everton and Fulham also advance

Evening of fallen nobles, in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. Late night for Manchester United who, in addition to struggling in the Premier League, also have to digest a resounding elimination at Old Trafford caused by Newcastle. Arsenal, who are doing better in the league, are surprised by West Ham, who are good at converting the few opportunities created. Liverpool and Chelsea smile and advance, against Bournemouth and Blackburn respectively. Everything was simple also for Everton, who beat Burnley, and Fulham, who won at Ipswich.

MANCHESTER UNITED-NEWCASTLE 0-3 — Ten Hag has every right to be perplexed. His United maintained the initiative throughout the match, but rarely threatened. The opposite is true for Newcastle, who kick off the show in the 29th minute: Livramento cuts the field with the ball at his feet, launches Almiron on the run who controls and saves Onana's sliding exit. Great coordination for Hall in the 36th minute, who, following the rebound from the defence, volleys the ball into the corner where the former Inter goalkeeper cannot reach. Mount tries to shorten before the break, but his shot from outside is saved by Dubravka. The Red Devils introduce Amrabat and Wan-Bissaka and the former Fiorentina player is the negative protagonist: in the 61st minute Joelinton takes the ball away from him, giving Willock the opportunity to aim towards the goal and pierce Onana with a low right-footed shot. Bruno Fernandes and Longstaff have a couple of interesting situations, but both miss the target.

WEST HAM-ARSENAL 3-1 — The Gunners have the ball, the Hammers know what to do with it: this is how a match can be summed up in which West Ham takes perfect advantage of the chances they create. In the 16th minute the game broke the deadlock when White clumsily deflected his header into his own goal, putting the home team ahead. Kudus doubles the lead at the start of the second half with a classy display: follow-up control coming back on Aguerd’s throw and left foot to the far post. Arsenal collapsed in the 60th minute: the defense put out a cross from the left, Bowen collected and fired towards goal, with Ramsdale blocking too roughly. Out of time limit, with recovery almost over, Odegaard’s goal crosses well after the triangulation with Vieira.

BOURNEMOUTH-LIVERPOOL 1-2 — Liverpool suffers but deserves it on the Bournemouth pitch. In the 31st minute, Gakpo was the quickest to convert Elliott's unpretentious shot into a goal and the Reds' lead held until the 64th minute, when Kluivert emerged at the far post to beat Kelleher with a header from a corner kick. The balance lasts until the 70th minute: Nuñez receives wide on the left, comes back and shoots under the crossbar.

CHELSEA-BLACKBURN 2-0 — It’s not overflowing, but Chelsea still manages to get to the bottom of Blackburn. In the half hour Badiashile takes care of putting the game on the back foot, taking advantage of Wahlstedt’s sloppy pass. Sterling blocks the success with a signature signature: he takes advantage of Palmer’s recovery near the edge of the area and hits the opposing goalkeeper with a delicious right-footed shot.

EVERTON-BURNLEY 3-0 — Great celebration for Everton, who beat Burnley. Tarkowski opened the scoring in the 13th minute, heading McNeil’s cross well. The second seal instead goes to Onana, who clears a corner from a few steps from a melee by Calvert-Lewin (53′). In recovery of the second half, Beto breaks through to the left and touches the center, Ashley Young intervenes at the near post as a seasoned attacker for the hat trick.

IPSWICH TOWN-FULHAM 1-3 — No difficulties for the Londoners, playing against Ipswich. In fact, in the 9th minute Wilson put the Cottagers ahead, taking advantage of Walton's decidedly reckless exit, who jumped cleanly with the ball placed in an empty net. Muniz launches Fulham at the start of the second half, finding himself at the far post with only the ball to push into the net (50′). The game is safe after Cairney's goal, who hits Walton from the edge of the box in the 77th minute. Two minutes later Baggott headed the flag from a corner.