A little over two weeks from the end of the transfer windowsome of Europe’s biggest players are in trouble.
For FC Barcelona it is a race against time. In order to recruit, but above all to reduce a well-equipped squad, the board blaugrana must sell. If Ronald Araujo was number one on the Catalan club’s “for sale” list, the latter’s injury has changed the cards and it is another South American who is being pushed towards the exit.
Raphinha, who arrived two years ago from Leeds, where he had impressed, disappointed. A transfer of 58 million euros far from being profitable and a situation that upsets the directors of the five-time Champions League winner. The Brazilian intends to stay on the shores of the Mediterranean, but some club could change the situation according to Sport .
With a Leny Yoro – Joshua Zirkzee duo worth over 100 million euros (62 million for the Frenchman, 42 for the Dutchman), Manchester United are looking to sign Raphinha. Close to completing the departures of Antony and Jadon Sancho, the Mancunians would like the former Rennes player to fill the gaps on the Red Devils’ wings.
The club, winners of 20 Premier League titles, would compete with Saudi Arabia, whose entities want to make Raphinha their new star.
Will the Brazilian allow Barça to breathe a little easier? The answer will come before September 1.
More news about Barcelona:
#Manchester #United #aim #sign #player #Barcelona
Leave a Reply