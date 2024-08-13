Raphinha, who arrived two years ago from Leeds, where he had impressed, disappointed. A transfer of 58 million euros far from being profitable and a situation that upsets the directors of the five-time Champions League winner. The Brazilian intends to stay on the shores of the Mediterranean, but some club could change the situation according to Sport .

The club, winners of 20 Premier League titles, would compete with Saudi Arabia, whose entities want to make Raphinha their new star.

Will the Brazilian allow Barça to breathe a little easier? The answer will come before September 1.