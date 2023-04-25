The fall within the Europa League has made it clear to Manchester United that although they have taken steps forward under the command of Erik Ten Hag, the club is far from the desired level of competition. They will not be able to win anything important this year and it is clear that the Red Devil team requires reinforcements for the summer to improve the bulk of the squad. Soccer players who are capable of resolving critical situations at key moments.
A priority and the coaching staff is very clear about it is the signing of a center forward. Werghost is far from catching up with the club, they won’t be bought at the end of the season, while Martial is the same ‘9’ who gives a correct game for every 10 negative appearances on the field. You cannot continue living only on what Rashford decides and that is why the English have knocked on Tottenham’s door to negotiate the transfer of Harry Kane.
Despite the fact that the market is still far away, the Manchester club does not want to waste time and that is why they have started negotiations for the transfer of the ‘9’ from England. They know that it will not be an easy signing, since Tottenham have denied them this sale for years, but he is the scorer that Ten Hag wants. Therefore, time is money and they do not want to lose it, because in case of receiving a “no” they want to have a margin of error to move through plan ‘B’ that goes by the name Victor Osimhen.
