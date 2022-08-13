The Man Utd suffers a perfect storm, tremendous, of unpredictable effects for a club of such dimension and the newly released project of Erik Ten Haag, bottom, flushed, bowed down and disoriented during his visit to the Brentfordwhich caused a total disaster in the group of Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes with a 4-0 in 35 minutes that unleashed an incredible error by David de Gea.

The 1-2 against Brighton a week ago at Old Trafford was not an accident. The decline of the team in the final stretch of last year was not a coincidence either. There is not a single aspect that recognizes the current Manchester United with its history. No sign. Nor of his millionaire capacity, no matter how much investment he has made in the last market.

It is nonsense. The faces of impotence, frustration or despair reveal a disproportionate drift to his staff, to such early dates and to the expectation that his new cycle should arouse. And Liverpool is already in sight next Monday. It is described by the desolation of David de Gea, the impotence of Have Haag on the bench, with a gesture of denial that reveals the coach’s incomprehension with everything that happened in the first half at the Gtech stadium in Brentford, or the explanations they asked each other and that he had none of them.

It is not easy for players of such caliber to understand how United fell from the depths of the precipice more for himself than for the merits of his rival, who had not done anything when it reached 1-0.

The first goal focused on David De Gea. His serious mistake points to him as the culprit of the 1-0, which slipped under his stretch when it was an easy stop. Even Dasilva, the pitcher of the right hand from outside the area, was surprised by such success.

It was the 10th minute. But the 2-0 also proposes the goalkeeper among those responsible, for an improper ball exit of such a category, very forced, even inside the area -and with his back turned-, for Eriksen, from whom he stole the ball Jensen to beat a defeated goalkeeper. No one at United was spared. His defense is such a visible bargain that any team, any footballer, today feels capable of surpassing it without limitation.

A Lisandro Martineza brand new signing for which he paid 67 million euros, was not pointed out by Ten Haag with his substitution at half-time (he also changed Luke Shaw and Fred at intermission), but 3-0, when his lack of forcefulness in the fight for the auction with Mee he put it in evidence, after a corner kick to the far post that the defender finished off at the first.

United’s nightmare went further: 4-0 in the 35th minute. It arose from their own attack, from the clearance directed by Jensen from his area for Toney’s run, who, already in the other field, first, spotted the Mbeumo’s career, faster, stronger, firmer than Luke Shaw, to beat De Gea again to complete the maelstrom that portrayed the moment of the Manchester team and Ten Haag, overwhelmed by the sequence of events. He did not respond in attack either.

The ownership of Cristiano Ronaldo did not change anything either. Two headers in the second half. Little more. Neither Bruno Fernandes nor Eriksen nor Rashford nor Jadon Sancho. Not even after Anthony Elanga, although he already came out when the game was lost, when the storm had already swept United in the first half, who received no further punishment after a couple of interventions by De Gea. They are zero of six points in two days, straight to the unbearable bottom of the classification. Very expressive.

Synthesis

4 – Brentford: Stripe; Hickey (Sorensen, d. 80), Jansson, Mee, Henay; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen (Wissa, d. 74); Mbeumo (Baptiste, d. 74), Toney, Dasilva (Janelt, d. 61).

0 – Manchester United: Of Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lisandro Martínez (Varane, m. 46), Luke Shaw (Malacia, m. 46); Eriksen (Van de Beek, d. 87), Fred (McTominay, d. 46), Bruno Fernandes; Sancho (Elanga, d. 60), Christian, Rashford.

Goals: 1-0, m. 10: Dasilva. 2-0, m. 18: Jensen. 3-0, m. 30: Mee. 4-0, m. 35: Mbeumo.

EFE