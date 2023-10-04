The annual conference of the English Conservatives in Manchester is coming to an end and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing for the elections between the end of 2024 and the very first weeks of 2025. But the real challenge is to relaunch the Conservatives.

Sunak’s positions on the last day of the conference

Remaining on the last day of the conference, Sunak expressed a series of positions, ranging from family to public works. He talked about “race” (race), but pointing out that «the United Kingdom is the most successful multi-ethnic democracy on earth». He spoke about family, and then moved on to the “Family of Nations”, but promising a hard line against irregular immigration, with respect to which he is ready to do “whatever is necessary” to stop the landings on the English coasts. He said he did not accept “that people can have the sex they want”, pointing out that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman”. He promised that the government will legislate “so that sexual and sadistic murders are punishable by life imprisonment, without the possibility of release.” He confirmed that he wants to tighten welfare rules so that “those who can work”. He announced a crackdown on smoking among young people centered on the commitment to increase the minimum age required to buy cigarettes in the United Kingdom by one year every year: with an immediate ban for 14-year-olds, to be extended year after year up to 18-year-olds. He promised to stop high-speed trains in Manchester with an estimated saving of 36 billion pounds and reinvestment “of every single penny” in the transport system but for something that better responds to the needs of the country. He said the UK was finally emerging from the crisis “faster than Germany not in spite of Brexit, but because of it”, and at one of the fastest paces. He has promised to introduce bonuses of up to £30,000 to help attract and retain more teachers.

Finally, he concluded his speech by stating that he had made “three big decisions to change the direction of our country”: on transport, on health (smoking) and on education. «We will be bold, we will be radical – he said -. We will face the resistance and meet it. We will give the country what it so badly needs and has too often been denied: a government ready to make long-term decisions so we can build a better future for everyone.”