Manchester exploded with madness in welcoming the Champions League champion

After his victory over the Inter de Milan in the end of the Champions League of SaturdayPep Guardiola smiled at the possibility that the Manchester City can now go hunting for the European Cup record of the Real Madrid.

“Be careful, Real Madrid! If you fall asleep a bit, we’ll catch you,” the Catalan coach joked just after City’s first win in the most prestigious European competition, which also helped him complete a treble after the Premier League victory and FA Cup.

A shot from Rodri gave City a 1-0 victory at the Ataturk Stadium, to clinch the first European crown after several unsuccessful attempts.

The United Arab Emirates-owned club still has a long way to go to reach Real Madrid’s record 14 Champions League titles, and it would be quite a feat if they ever achieved that many.

However, Saturday’s result could be indicative of a new era in European football.

This Monday, Manchester received the champions, in a huge caravan through the streets of the city.

The cold and the rain were not an impediment for the fans of the blue team to come out to celebrate and see their idols.

