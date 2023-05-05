The Spanish manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiolareached the 1000 thousand goals in front of the group of city dwellers.
It was in the match between Manchester City and West Ham that ended with a favorable 3-0 result, where Phil Foden’s goal reached that mark.
Guardiola has achieved this mark since his arrival in the summer of 2016, adding a total of 404 games.
Here we present you who are the 10 top scorers in the Pep Guardiola era.
The footballer Leroy Sané is one of the top scorers in the Josep Guardiola era.
The German managed to score 35 goals with Manchester City under the command of the Spanish strategist. He was with the Citizen for three seasons, leaving in 2020 for Bayern Munich.
Is there something that Erling Haaland does not do well? The Norwegian striker could not be missing from this list as one of the top network breakers under Pep Guardiola.
Until now, the ‘Android’ has 51 goals and counting, although due to his developed eye for goals, it is expected that there will be many more.
in 2017 Bernardo Silva He signed with Manchester City and immediately adapted to the demands of the club and the coach.
So far, the Portuguese has managed to score 53 goals under the command of the Spanish helmsman.
Added to this list is the German footballer of Turkish origin Ilkay Gundogan. The Manchester City midfielder has scored a total of 54 goals in the Pep Guardiola era at the helm of the English club.
Phil Fodenwith 22 years of age, has been one of the essentials of the armed forces of coach Josep Guardiola.
In the City team, the Englishman has managed to score 59 goals, this since his debut in the 2017-18 season.
Entering the top 5 appears Riyad Mahrez. Since the Algerian striker’s arrival at Manchester City, he has scored 78 goals. Thanks to his ability on the ball, he is one of the best in his position in the Premier League.
With a more than Mahrez is the Belgian Kevin DeBruyne. The footballer is one of the so-called ‘brains’ of City, and in Pep Guardiola’s career since his arrival at the team.
Despite the fact that he is no longer with the club, the footballer gabriel jesus He left his name marked at Manchester City for his lethality in front of the goal.
Under Guardiola, the Brazilian managed to score a total of 95 goals. He nowadays he plays for Arsenal.
The English naturalized Jamaican raheem sterlingis in second place on the list, with 120 goals in the Josep Guardiola era.
The forward came within nothing of equaling and surpassing the record for first place, however, his departure to Chelsea in 2022 left him wanting.
In the first place appears the former soccer player Sergio Aguero. The ‘Kun’ managed to score nothing more and nothing less than 124 goals in the Pep Guardiola era.
The Argentine played with the city team from 2011 to 2021, being one of the coach’s trusted men.
