The German managed to score 35 goals with Manchester City under the command of the Spanish strategist. He was with the Citizen for three seasons, leaving in 2020 for Bayern Munich.

Until now, the ‘Android’ has 51 goals and counting, although due to his developed eye for goals, it is expected that there will be many more.

So far, the Portuguese has managed to score 53 goals under the command of the Spanish helmsman.

In the City team, the Englishman has managed to score 59 goals, this since his debut in the 2017-18 season.

Under Guardiola, the Brazilian managed to score a total of 95 goals. He nowadays he plays for Arsenal.

The forward came within nothing of equaling and surpassing the record for first place, however, his departure to Chelsea in 2022 left him wanting.

The Argentine played with the city team from 2011 to 2021, being one of the coach’s trusted men.