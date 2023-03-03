all ready for Pep Guardiola and his team the Manchester City to receive the newcastle for duties of the highest English competition; the premier league. The appointment already has a date and place, Saturday March 4 at the Etihad Stadium, and it is that the day 26 of the English tournament, it promises to be quite exciting because of the concerns that both teams have and the need to get the three points and continue climbing towards the objectives of each of the protagonists. Historically, the balance is tipped in favor of the Citizens, who have a pretty good record against Newcastle.
With the intention of continuing to get closer to the first in the table of classifications, Pep Guardiola, very surely puts his best men. To continuation, the possible alignment of the Manchester City against the Newcastle.
BY: Ederson – The Brazilian will most likely be the starting goalkeeper for this match. In the previous cup match, Ortega was the one who started and this is the best indication that this hypothesis will come true.
CB: Nathan Ake – The first of the three defenders would be Aké. With the intention of covering the sides in speed, the Dutchman will most likely be the first starting center-back.
DFC: Ruben Dias – Another of those who saw action recently and very probably will have it again, is the Portuguese defender. Intelligent at the start, with a good pass and solid in defense.
CB: Akanji – On the other hand, the center back that would close the last defensive line would be Akanji. Good in defensive work and quick to correct and withdraw.
MC: Rico Lewis – Youngster Lewis has a chance to start against Newcastle. If Guardiola seeks to play with wingers, Lewis will most likely end up coming into action on the right side.
MC: Kevin DeBruyne – The indispensable of City, De Bruyne. Very surely he will start against Newcastle.
MC: Bernardo Silva – To shake up the game from the gestation area, we will most likely see Bernardo Silva as a starter. He is another of Guardiola’s essentials.
MC: Foden – Another of those who had action last game was the English. He did well and surely Pep will want to keep him to continue this dynamic and good rhythm.
ED: Mahrez – One of the most important attacking pieces for Pep is Mahrez. There is no doubt that it is a fundamental part of all his plans and very surely he will start against Newcastle.
IE: Julian Alvarez – People always ask for it and every time they manage to get a good number of minutes, they contribute a lot to the team. There are certain chances of seeing him start with Erling Haaland.
DC: Erling Haaland – The Norwegian did not have minutes in the previous cup game so he will most likely start against Newcastle.
What Manchester City’s lineup would look like on the pitch (3-4-3)
Goalie:ederson
defenses: Akanji, Days, Aké
Midfielders: Lewis, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden
strikers: Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Manchester #Citys #starting #lineup #face #Newcastle #Premier #League
Leave a Reply