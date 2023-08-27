After their last confrontation in the Premier League against Sheffield United, the Manchester City delves into an intriguing schedule packed with challenges. The Citizen team won this weekend by a score of 1-2, with goals from Erling Haaland and Rodri.
With the final whistle still ringing in their ears, the citizens are preparing for an exciting and crucial period in various competitions. From the local league to the European tournaments, we take a look at the itinerary that awaits Pep Guardiola’s team and how they might face these decisive encounters in their quest for future triumph and glory.
Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on September 2. The Citizens have an incredible 11 straight wins over the Cottagers.
On September 16, Manchester City will visit West Ham at the Olympic Stadium in London. The most recent victory for the Hammers against the Citizens dates back as far back as September 19, 2015. The score ended 1-2 in favor of the Irons.
Finally, the fifth game of the Skyblues will be on matchday 6 of the Premier League against an a priori affordable rival like Nott Forest at home.
Pep Guardiola’s men face a quite affordable calendar in the month of September. A priori they are favorites to win all the duels, especially this one against Wolves in crisis.
The first of the great duels of the season between the two most important candidates to win the Premier League title is coming. We will see which of the two teams arrives more connected to the crash.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
fulham
|
September 2
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
16 of September
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
September 23
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
Premier League
|
wolves
|
September 30th
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
October 8th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
