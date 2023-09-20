Manchester City won against Red Star in their debut as defenders of the Champions League. Guardiola’s men went into the break with a 0-1 deficit scored almost in added time, but Julián Álvarez quickly cleared up the doubts by tying in the 47th minute and making it 2-1 in the 60th minute. Rodri’s 3-1 was the definitive blow for City, who already have their sights set on the next challenges. This is the schedule of Manchester City’s next matches:
The Skyblues will face an a priori affordable rival like Nottingham Forest at home on matchday 6 of the Premier League.
In a week, Manchester City will take on Newcastle in their EFL Cup debut. Fans are eager to see their team in action as they look to defend their title in this tournament. With a stellar squad, City will seek to advance and consolidate their dominance in national and international competitions.
Pep Guardiola’s men face a fairly affordable calendar in the month of September. A priori they are favorites to win all the duels, and even more so this one against Wolves in crisis.
In their fifth game they will have to return to European competition and they will do so against RB Leipzig at home.
Arsenal and Manchester City meet again after playing for the first title of the season in England. That time Arsenal won on penalties to win the Community Shield, but in the Premier League we already know that Manchester City shows almost no weaknesses.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
September 23
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
September 26
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
Wolverhampton
|
September 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
RB Leipzig
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Arsenal
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
