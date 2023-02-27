The FA Cup returns to England and returns with a match that will face Bristol City and Manchester City in the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the English Cup. The locals reach this round of the tournament after winning West Bromwich Albion in the previous round by three goals to nil. On the other hand, those trained by Pep Guardiola arrive after eliminating Arsenal by a solitary goal to nil.
Here the possible Manchester City line-up for this match against Bristol City
BY: ORTEGA- Manchester City substitute goalkeeper. For this FA Cup match, he will be in charge of defending City’s goal.
LD: RICO LEWIS- At City’s right-back for these round of 16 will be the 18-year-old Briton.
DFC: RUBEN DAYS– the one who was once one of the best players in the Premier League is gradually picking up pace
CB: AKANJI– Right now he is one of the best central defenders in the squad, so the Swiss will be vital to try to stop Bristol City’s attacks.
LI: AKE– The Dutchman has earned Guardiola’s trust, he is even contributing goals. He can play as a winger or as a center back depending on the phase of the match. To this day he is another of Pep’s indisputables.
CDM: RODRI HERNANDEZ– Little by little he is recovering his best version, the return of the World Cup has cost him, but he is beginning to pick up a cruising rhythm. He is a vital player for the balance of the team, he always provides a solution.
MVI: ILKAY GUNDOGAN– To face Bristol City, Guardiola will probably opt for more muscle like the German for the midfield and thus control the game more.
MVD: BERNARDO SILVA – is having his ups and downs with Guardiola. He is adopting a role within the team where he is having a lot of influence in City’s ball-out zone, playing further back than normal.
ED: FODEN– has become indisputable for Guardiola, and thanks to his quality, overflow and intelligence, he is decisive for the team on many occasions.
DC: HAALAND– The Norwegian will start again and will be in charge of preparing the offensives for his team
EI: GREALISH– to this day no one can take his position. Jack has been heavily criticized for everything they paid for him on his day, and now it’s his time to shut up.
What Manchester City’s formation would look like: 1-4-3-3
Goal: ortega
Defenses: Rico Lewis, Rubén Días, Akanji, Aké
Media: Rodri, Bernardo, Gundogan
Lead: Foden, Haaland, Grealish
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Manchester #Citys #starting #lineup #face #Bristol #City #Cup
Leave a Reply