Manchester City faces Lopetegui’s Wolves in a vital game so that the citizens do not end up putting aside the battle for the Premier League. Guardiola’s men arrive with good feelings after winning Tottenham solvently, and although the coach himself ruled out the chances of winning the Premier, everything indicates that they will try to fight until the end.
Manchester City has no casualties, so Guardiola will be able to line up his best players. It is likely that we will see Ruben Dias again, after resting against Tottenham and it is also likely that we will see the same change of scheme introduced in that game, placing Julián Álvarez and Haaland in the lead. Let’s see how the possible starting lineup would look.
BY: EDERSON- he will return to his position in goal to protect City’s goal and regain his best form, having had an inconsistent season.
RHP: KYLE WALKER– He is being one of the best on the team and also pulls the car on many occasions thanks to his leadership.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS- he rested against Tottenham and the team noticed it, since they conceded two goals. In front of the Wolves it cannot be missing.
DFC: AKANJI- Guardiola is experimenting with various center back pairings and although he has some great defenders, he doesn’t seem to be satisfied with any of them. We will probably see Akanji facing the Wolves.
LI: SERGIO GÓMEZ- After becoming a winger, no one can take him away from him, and facing the Red Devils he will have a great challenge.
CDM: RODRI HERNÁNDEZ- The brain of the team cannot be missing from the eleven. He must recover the best version of him, since he lacks fluidity in the game and more forcefulness in stealing balls.
CDM: KEVIN DE BRUYNE– The Belgian is not having the best season of his career, but he is vital to the Manchester City system.
ED: MAHREZ– The other day he was key scoring two goals and he has earned ownership by hand thanks to his verticality.
IE: FODEN– He did not start against Spurs, but in this match he cannot be missing, since his vision and his connection with Haaland make him very important.
DC: JULIÁN ALVAREZ- Manchester City have two of the fittest strikers on the planet, and while Guardiola rarely employs two nines, he cannot afford to leave the Argentine on the bench, who responded to his Tottenham tenure with a goal.
DC: ERLING HAALAND- against the Spurs he scored again and showed that he is ready to once again be a differential for the citizen.
Goalie:ederson
defenses: Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji and Sergio Gomez
Midfielders: Rodri and De Bruyne
