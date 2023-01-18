Manchester City returns to the charge after the tough defeat in the derby against the Red Devils. Guardiola’s men practically give up the league for lost, but they must continue competing to maintain their level and the Champions League positions. To regain sensations the citizen will have to face Tottenham, an irregular team this season, but with a great squad. For the game, Guardiola will have all the troops available, but he will have to make some changes after the bad results achieved.
BY: EDERSON– He is far from his best level, but he is a guaranteed goalkeeper and must regain confidence in games like this.
RHP: KYLE WALKER– He is the team’s captain and spiritual guide, so he cannot be missing in this vital meeting for the club’s aspirations.
CB: RUBEN DIAS– He did not play the last game and the team noticed it. Against Tottenham, he will have the task of stopping Harry Kane.
CB: AKANJI– The Swiss has earned Guardiola’s trust and is now the starting pair at the back along with Ruben Dias.
LI: SERGIO GOMEZ– Cancelo doesn’t seem to be at his best moment and it could be the opportunity for the Spanish player converted to winger.
CDM: RODRI HERNANDEZ– The brain of the team cannot be missing from the eleven. He must recover the best version of him, since he lacks fluidity in the game and more forcefulness in stealing balls.
MVI: KEVIN DE BRUYNE– is the leader in building the game. He is an allfielder who at his best level is capable of winning games by himself.
MVD: BERNARDO SILVA – The Portuguese is likely to return to the inside position in the midfield to give more fluidity to the game and take advantage of his great vision of the game.
ED: MAHREZ– The Algerian is one of the most talented players in the squad and Guardiola must exploit him.
DC: Erling Haaland– You have come back hungry for goals and after the defeat against your great rival, you already have your sights set on Tottenham.
IE: FODEN– has become indisputable for Guardiola, and thanks to his quality, overflow and intelligence, he is decisive for the team on many occasions.
Goalie:ederson
defenses: Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji and Sergio Gomez
Midfielders: Rodri, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva
strikers: Mahrez, Foden and Haaland
