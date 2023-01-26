A real duel for the Premier League is coming. Manchester City and Arsenal face each other in a match in which the citizen they must win to maintain their chances of winning the championship. So far the gunner They are having an almost perfect league, but there are still many games to go and a victory for Guardiola’s men would allow them to deliver a dramatic impact. Let’s go with the possible Manchester City starting lineup for the duel.
BY: EDERSON– He is not being the goalkeeper of the miraculous saves of other years, but he is still the starting goalkeeper.
RHP: KYLE WALKER– At the level he is at, he cannot be missing from Guardiola’s starting eleven, since he is performing above all expectations.
CB: RUBEN DIAS– He has returned from his physical problems with some doubts, but little by little he will recover his best version.
CB: AKANJI– Right now he is the best centre-back in the squad, so the Swiss will be vital to try to stop Arsenal’s attacks.
LI: I CANCEL– The Portuguese must once again be the differential player of the past seasons and the confrontation against Arsenal must be the right moment to recover his level.
CDM: RODRI HERNANDEZ– The brain of the team cannot be missing from the eleven. He must recover the best version of him, since he lacks fluidity in the game and more forcefulness in stealing balls.
MVI: KEVIN DE BRUYNE– is having the worst season since he landed at City and is still a player who produces many numbers.
MVD: ILKAY GUNDOGAN– To face Arsenal, Guardiola will probably opt for more muscle like the German for the midfield and thus control the game more.
MP: BERNARDO SILVA– When he plays in midfield he is a born organizer, but when he plays in attacking positions he is lethal with his last pass.
DC: Erling Haaland– the Norwegian plays in another league and continues to score goals regardless of the results. He must lead the attack of Guardiola’s team to beat Arsenal.
DC: JULIAN ALVAREZ– His moment in form means that Guardiola cannot afford to leave him on the bench. To win the gunner goals are needed, and the Argentine always ensures goals.
