Next Saturday, November 12, Manchester City will receive a visit from Brentford in what is the first confrontation between these two English clubs in the Premier League. City arrives as second classified with 32 points, just two behind Arsenal, first classified.
Pep Guardiola’s men will seek victory by all means
(BY): EDERSON. Owner and lord of the goal of the Etihad Stadium. He is Guardiola’s first option to defend the three sticks of his
(LD): STONES In a dynamic of alternating positions, Stones always fits for Guardiola. Very likely we will see him as a starter against Brentford.
(CDF): AKANJI The Swiss central defender is having a leading role for Pep Guardiola and we will surely see him as a starter again against Brentford
(DFC): AKÉ Guardiola will bet on Aké to start as a starter in the rear axis. Compliant player.
(LI): CANCEL One of the best players in the world in his position and Guardiola is aware of it. Ccelo contributes, and a lot, to his people.
(MC): DE BRUYNE The Belgian makes his team better, one of the best in the world in his position. He will be the starter.
(MC): RODRI Another essential player for Pep Guardiola. Today his attendance has been confirmed for Qatar 22 and he will surely be against Fulham.
(MC): GUNDOGAN A compliant flyer, so we could tag Gundogan. One of the most versatile troops that Pep has.
(ED): BERNARDO SILVA Everything points to Bernardo Silva being the starter for this match. We know what the Portuguese is capable of.
(DC): HAALAND The Norwegian doesn’t make any sense, he has made a pact with the goal. Pep Guardiola will use him as a starter against Brentford.
(EI): FODEN One of England’s young talents. Phil Foden is a great player and will be present in the starting eleven.
Kyle Walker will not be available for this match due to pubic problems that will keep him off the pitch until the end of November
