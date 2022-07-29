On July 30 at 6:00 p.m. in Spain, both Manchester City and Liverpool will meet in the final of the Community Shield, in what could be the first title of the season for both. Here we leave you the possible line-up of Pep Guardiola’s team for this match.
Ederson has shown time and time again why he is the reliable goalkeeper to defend Manchester City’s goal, without a doubt we will see him again as a starter
Kyle Walker is another regular at the back of the citizen team, he can play both central and full-back, we will surely see him perform the functions of right-handed full-back.
The Portuguese is a sure thing behind, one of the best in his position. Pep Guardiola will bet on him to stop Liverpool’s offensives.
Accompanying the Portuguese in defense we will see Nathan Aké. In this preseason we have already seen the Dias-Aké defensive duo.
Closing the defense, on the left side we find Cancelo, the Portuguese is a very versatile player, he can play both right back and left back, this time we will see him on the left wing.
In the pivot area we see the Spanish international, Rodri. Intelligent player who makes his own better.
Player who sounds for FC Barcelona, but even so, he is still in Pep Guardiola’s plans. The Portuguese is a player with a lot of quality.
Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world at his position, and of course, a very important player at Manchester City, one of the best players in the squad.
In the attack zone we find the Algerian Riyad Mahrez, a very skilled player with the ball at his feet, another very important player at City
Star signing of the citizen team and one of the players called to dominate world football today and in a few years. Player with great ability to score goals. Without a doubt Haaland will start.
Closing the line-up and the attack line we find Jack Grealish, the English winger will be present as a starter against Liverpool
