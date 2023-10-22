In an exciting UEFA Champions League match, Manchester City will take on Young Boys. City’s possible lineup would include its stars such as Haaland, Bernardo, Foden…, while Young Boys will seek to challenge with a balanced eleven full of determination.
BY: EDERSON MORAES – The Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for Manchester City’s defensive security.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – The trusted man in the central defense, in addition to being an immovable starter with his team that has just achieved its move to the Euro.
DFC: AKANJI – Since his arrival for a price close to 25 million euros, he has carved a gap in the Cityzen defense. He has perfectly understood everything that Guardiola has asked of him to be an undisputed starter.
RHP: KYLE WALKER – After complaining about the refereeing in the last match of the Premier Leaguehe will already have a cool mind to be able to fulfill his role.
LI: JOSKO GVARDIOL – Guardiola’s new addition is a strong candidate to start in all the important matches of the season. He has settled into that left back playing with an inverted back role.
MC: RODRI – Guardiola He suffered the absence of his compatriot in his last duel due to a suspension, but he is now ready to put the defensive order and contribute his mid-distance shot.
MC: KOVACIC: The expulsion of Rodri and the injuries of Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne mean that Mateo can return to the eleven. If it is not the Croatian, it could be Kalvin Philips who accompanied Matheus Nunes.
MCO: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – Kevin de Bruyne’s injury means that the Argentine has a good chance of entering the starting eleven as a second striker behind Erling Haaland. Guardiola is beginning to like Julián’s performance at Manchester City more and more and his minutes continue to grow.
EXT: BERNARDO SILVA – The most technically gifted of the squad, who has had to take the role of ’10’ due to the Belgian’s unfortunate injury Kevin De BruyneBesides, he will also be motivated with the step of Portugal to the Euro.
EXT: FODEN – Foden is becoming one of Pep Guardiola’s indisputable players this season. His vision and his overflow mean that he can decide a match at any time. Player who is still in full development.
DC: ERLING HAALAND – I hope that the Norwegian Android has not been so affected by being left out of the Euro. The club needs his scoring ability to continue in the fight for the title.
This is what City’s lineup would look like (3-4-3)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rodri, Kovacic, Julián Álvarez,
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Foden
