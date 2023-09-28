Manchester City is undoubtedly the team to beat this season. They can afford to put out an eleven like the one you will see below and have players of the caliber of Grealish or Bernardo Silva on the bench. In the Premier League they have not conceded any points, nor in the Champions League, but yes, they have just been eliminated from the Carabao Cup. Below we show you the possible lineup that Guardiola has in mind.
BY: EDERSON MORAES – The Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for Manchester City’s defensive security.
RHP: KYLE WALKER – The English right back, Kyle Walker, is a key piece in the team’s tactical scheme. His speed and ability to overwhelm the wing are fundamental elements in Manchester City’s offensive game. He is the new captain of the ‘Skyblues’.
DFC: AKANJI – Since his arrival for a price close to 25 million euros, he has carved a gap in the Cityzen defense. He has perfectly understood everything that Guardiola has asked of him to be an undisputed starter.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – The Portuguese centre-back, Rúben Dias, has been one of Manchester City’s best acquisitions in recent times. Since his arrival to the team, he has provided security and hierarchy to the defense.
LI: JOSKO GVARDIOL – Guardiola’s new addition is a strong candidate to start in all the important matches of the season. He has settled into that left back playing with an inverted back role.
MC: MATHEUS NUNES – Guardiola already classified him as one of the best midfielders in the world before signing him. He is a footballer who is still in full development and who may err on the side of retaining too much of the ball, but he is going to enter the City rotation a lot.
MC: KOVACIC: The expulsion of Rodri and the injuries of Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne mean that Mateo can return to the eleven. If it is not the Croatian, it could be Kalvin Philips who accompanied Matheus Nunes.
MCO: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – Kevin de Bruyne’s injury means that the Argentine has a good chance of entering the starting eleven as a second striker behind Erling Haaland. Guardiola is beginning to like Julián’s performance at Manchester City more and more and his minutes continue to grow.
EXT: DOKU – Since his debut he has begun to gain a steady pace as a starter on the left wing for Manchester City. The Belgian is a footballer with unique characteristics, with astonishing power and ability to unbalance.
EXT: FODEN – Foden is becoming one of Pep Guardiola’s indisputable players this season. His vision and his overflow mean that he can decide a match at any time. Player who is still in full development.
DC: ERLING HAALAND – Norwegian star Erling Haaland is Manchester City’s goal man. With impressive scoring ability and an imposing presence in the box, Haaland has become one of the most coveted strikers in the world. His ability to define games makes him an undisputed option to lead the team’s attack.
This is what City’s lineup would look like (3-4-3)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Julián Álvarez,
Forwards: Doku, Haaland, Foden
