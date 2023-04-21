After getting rid of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, Manchester City will have a tough date this weekend against Sheffield United, (second ranked in the English second division) in the FA Cup Semifinals a single match.
Next we bring you the possible alignment of the team trained by Pep Guardiola to face this match
BY- Ortega: He is the starting goalkeeper in the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola will opt for Ortega for this cup game.
LD-Walker: Kyle Walker will once again occupy that position to which we are so accustomed. The Englishman will be in charge of City’s right-back for this match.
DFC- Ruben Dias: Another regular in Manchester City’s starting positions and no wonder, it was difficult for him to get up to speed at the beginning of the season but as time has passed he has returned to the level expected of him.
DFC-Laporte: Accompanying Ruben Días will be Laporte. The Spanish central defender has not had much prominence this season but little by little he is accumulating minutes of play.
LI-Lewis: The 18-year-old Briton will be on City’s left-back for this round of 16.
DCM- Rodri: The Spanish midfielder has been a key player in Pep Guardiola’s scheme of late. His presence in midfield brings great balance to the team.
MC- Kevin De Bruyne: The Belgian midfielder is one of the best players in the world in his position. His ability to distribute the ball and his vision of the game can be a great help for City in this match.
MC- Mahrez: The Algerian player is a very skilful and fast player, capable of overwhelming rival defenders and scoring important goals. Mahrez has been an important player for City in recent years, and his presence in attack can be essential.
ED- Julián Álvarez: Everything points to the Argentine being in charge of occupying the right wing of Mancester City to face Sheffield in these semifinals
DC-Haaland: The Norwegian striker is one of the most promising players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. His scoring figures are leaving everyone speechless. Terminator.
EI-Foden: The player returns from injury and could have minutes as a starter in these FA Cup semifinals against Sheffield United.
Goalie: Ortega
defenses: Walker, Laporte, Rubén Dias and Akanji
Midfielders: Rodri, Mahrez and De Bruyne
strikers: Foden, Julián Álvarez and Erling Haaland
