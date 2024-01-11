First Premier League match of the year and Manchester City will face Newcastle at St James' Park. The Mancunian team arrives at a great moment, the complete opposite of the Magpies, who are complaining about the large number of injuries they have in their squad. On the part of the skyblues, this will possibly be the 11 that Pep Guardiola takes to face Newcastle:
BY: EDERSON – Manchester City's goal will be defended by the Brazilian goalkeeper who has already brought so much joy to the club. With 21 goals in 19 games, he is the third least scored goalkeeper in the entire Premier League, with one game less.
LW: WALKER – At right back, Walker is emerging as a key piece in Manchester City's defensive strategy. His speed, ability to anticipate plays and experience at the highest level make Walker a logical choice to contain Newcastle's possible advances.
DFC: GVARDIOL – Along with Walker in the rearguard, the young central defender, Gvardiol, has the responsibility of offering solidity in the defensive zone. His ability to read the game and his imposing physique are qualities that can be crucial, plus he is not a slow defender at all and that can help him against players like Alexander Isak.
DFC: AKANJI – The central defender who came from Borussia is one of the best signings of the club since last year in relation to quality/price. He was a player that no one expected to come to the club, but he always performs as he should and that will ensure him a starting position in the defense.
LI: AKE – On the left flank we will most likely see Nathan Ake. The young Dutch defender was changed position by Pep Guardiola himself and from the side he has been performing at a high level for a long time. After the loss of Cancelo and with the young age of Rico Lewis, this player has a lot to offer on the left lane.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – In the midfield, the presence of the Belgian adds creativity and vision of the game to Manchester City. De Bruyne, a master of the pass and capable of unbalancing at any moment, will be in charge of directing the game in the center of the field.
MC: FODEN – Now that Kevin de Bruyne has returned, one of the most favored is the good Phil Foden who can play a slightly more advanced role since with Rodri and the Belgian, Manchester City's midfield once again has the balance it I missed it so much.
MC: RODRI – Rodri will act as the anchor in the midfield, providing defensive stability and assisting in ball distribution. His physical presence and tactical ability are valuable assets for Manchester City.
EI: GREALISH – In the attacking zone, Grealish, with his ability to dribble and create scoring opportunities, will be a constant threat to the Magpies' defense. Grealish's creativity and ability to unbalance could be decisive in the final result.
FROM: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – The spearhead will be occupied by the Argentine Julián. The Norwegian star's recovery is still in process, and although he may play some final minutes, the starting role will be for the Argentine who is doing great numbers this season and will be able to give the necessary level for a clash of this quality.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – Completing the offensive trident is the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, known for his agility, vision of the game and ability to score goals. Silva will bring versatility and imbalance to City's attack.
This is what Manchester City's possible lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake
Midfielders: Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne
Forward: Grealish, Julián Álvarez, Bernardo Silva
