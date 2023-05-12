After the match against Real Madrid corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, Manchester City will have to return to the league trade and play a match against Everton in which they will seek a victory in order to secure another Premier League championship
Next we leave you the possible line-up of Manchester City for this match:
BY-EDERSON: He is one of the key players of this team for all that he contributes with the ball at his feet. Manchester City always plays in numerical superiority in the first phase of the game thanks to the Brazilian who provides security under the sticks.
RH: MANUEL AKANJI– The Swiss defender has been an impressive addition to the Manchester City squad. He is a physical player and very safe in defense, as well as having a great ability to go out with the ball and distribute it with precision. Akanji has been one of City’s surprises of the season
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese defender is one of the best centre-backs in the world today. He is a very strong and confident player in defense, as well as having a great ability to lead and organize the team’s defense. Rubén Dias has been fundamental in City’s great defensive performance this season.
CB: AYMERIC LAPORTE– The French defender is a versatile player who can play both as a center back and as a left back. This season he has played mainly on the left back and has proven to be a very safe and reliable player in defense. In addition, Laporte has a great ability to distribute the ball from behind, which makes him a key player in Guardiola’s scheme.
LI: AKE – The Dutch left-back is a versatile player who can play both in defense and in midfield. Aké stands out for his speed, his ability to overflow on the wing and his good performance in defensive tasks. His presence on the left side is key to giving balance to the team.
CDM: RODRI – The Spanish midfielder is one of the most important players in Manchester City’s midfield. Rodri stands out for his great ability to steal balls, his quality in passing and his vision of the game. He is in charge of giving balance to the team and connecting the defense with the attack
CDM: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder is a very versatile player who can play in any position in midfield. He is a very technical player, with a great ability to create chances and score goals himself. Gundogan has had an outstanding season with Manchester City, where he has been one of the team’s top scorers.
MD: MAHREZ- The Algerian winger is one of the most unbalanced players in Manchester City’s attack. Mahrez stands out for his ability to dribble, his vision of the game and his ability to finish plays. He will be a key piece in the attack front of the “citizen” team.
MY: FODEN – The English winger is one of the most talented players in the Manchester City squad. Foden stands out for his ability to overflow, his great quality in the pass and his ability to finish plays
MC- JULIAN ALVAREZ: Behind the Norwegian and will be the young Argentine pearl. In his first season with Manchester City, he has so far scored 15 goals.
DC- HAALAND: The Norwegian striker is one of the most decisive players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. His scoring figures are leaving everyone speechless
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Laporte, Days, Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Gundogan, Julián Álvarez, Mahrez, Foden
Forwards: Haaland
