This Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City prepares to face Crystal Palace in a crucial matchup. In this article, we will explore the possible lineup that Pep Guardiola's team could field, analyzing strategies and highlighting key players. With ambitions of victory, City look to consolidate their position in the table, offering fans an exciting prospect of the upcoming duel.
BY: EDERSON MORAES – The Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for Manchester City's defensive security.
RHP: KYLE WALKER – The English right back, Kyle Walker, is a key piece in the team's tactical scheme. His speed and ability to overwhelm the wing are fundamental elements in Manchester City's offensive game. He is the new captain of the 'Skyblues'.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – The Portuguese centre-back, Rúben Dias, has been one of Manchester City's best acquisitions in recent times. Since his arrival to the team, he has provided security and hierarchy to the defense.
DFC: AKANJI – Since his arrival for a price close to 25 million euros, he has carved a gap in the Cityzen defense. He has perfectly understood everything that Guardiola has asked of him to be an undisputed starter.
LI: JOSKO GVARDIOL – Guardiola's new addition is a strong candidate to start in all the important matches of the season. He has settled into that left back playing with an inverted back role.
MC: RODRI HERNÁNDEZ – The Spanish midfielder, Rodri Hernández, is in charge of giving balance to Manchester City's midfield. His ability to recover balls and distribute the game with precision are fundamental for the team's functioning.
MC: JOHN STONES– The Englishman has already recovered from his injury and is little by little returning to being a fixture in Guardiola's lineups. He is the perfect squire for Rodri Hernández.
ED: FODEN: The pearl of Manchester City has made a place for herself in the starting eleven this season and is being very important in Pep's plans. In addition to scoring, Foden brings a lot of quality to the English team.
MC: BERNARDO SILVA – Bernardo Silva will continue to have many minutes at Manchester City, no matter who joins the team and whether as a winger or as a midfielder. The Portuguese can create a lethal duo with Foden if he makes them understand each other.
EI: GREALISH – Jeremy Doku will not be there for this match due to a leg injury, so his place will be taken by Englishman Jack Grealish. English cult player.
DC: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – The Argentine has played practically everything this season, and it doesn't seem like he's going to miss this game. Guardiola has managed to fit Julián with Haaland in the same starting eleven, and the Argentine is in one of the best moments of his career. He will now play without the injured Norwegian.
This is what City's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Kyle Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rodri, Stones, Bernardo Silva,
Forwards:Foden, Julian, Grealish
