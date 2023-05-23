The recent Premier League champion will say goodbye to this season next Wednesday, May 24, visiting Brighton. The match corresponding to day 32 of the English league championship is scheduled to be played at 9:00 p.m. Spanish.
Next we leave you the possible line-up of Manchester City to face Brighton:
BY: ORTEGA – His agility, reflexes and ability to make great saves make him a key element in the team’s defense. Ortega stands out for his good passing game and his ability to keep a clean sheet at the most crucial moments.
LD: WALKER- English right-back Kyle Walker is one of the best in his position. His speed and physical resistance allow him to perform exceptionally both in defensive tasks and in attack support. Walker stands out for his ability to stop opposing wingers and his ability to join the offensive game with precision in passes and crosses.
DFC: LAPORTE – His tactical intelligence, quality in positioning and his ability to anticipate rival attacks make him a solid and reliable defender. Laporte of him stands out for his ability to play from behind and his ability in the air.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese center back Rúben Dias has been a revelation since his arrival at Manchester City. His leadership, physical strength and ability to read the game make him an exceptional defender. Dias stands out for his ability to cut off rival attacks, his precision in clearances and his contribution in building the game from defense.
LI: LEWIS- English left-back Lewis is a promising option for Manchester City. His speed, agility and ability to project himself into attack make him a dynamic player on the left flank. Lewis stands out for his ability to overflow, center with precision and his defensive work in containing rival wingers.
MC: RODRI- Spanish midfielder Rodri is the lynchpin of Manchester City’s midfield. His vision of the game, accuracy in passing and ability to recover balls make him a key player in the midfield. Rodri stands out for his ability to distribute the game, maintain possession of the ball and break rival lines with his precise passes.
MC: GUNDOGAN- German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan is a key player in Manchester City’s midfield. His versatility, tactical intelligence and goal-scoring ability make him an influential player on the team. Gundogan stands out for his ability to find spaces, his ability to reach the rival area and his finishing ability.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is one of Manchester City’s mainstays and one of the best players in the world in his position. His vision of the game, accuracy in passing and ability to score goals make him a key player in midfield. De Bruyne stands out for his ability to break defensive lines, his leadership ability and his contribution to both playmaking and playmaking.
ED: MAHREZ- Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez is an unbalancing player in Manchester City’s attack. His dribbling ability, his shooting ability and his vision of the game make him a constant danger to opposing defences. Mahrez stands out for his refined technique, his ability to create scoring chances and his contribution in generating attack plays.
DC: JULIAN ALVAREZ – Argentine striker Julián Álvarez is one of the most exciting promises in football today. His mobility, quickness and ability to finish plays make him a lethal striker. Álvarez stands out for his ability to get unmarked, his vision of the game and his ability to create space for his teammates. The presence of him in the attack front of Manchester City brings dynamism and danger.
EI: FODEN – England winger Phil Foden is one of Manchester City’s brightest jewels. His technical ability, vision of the game and ability to score goals make him a key player in the team. Foden stands out for his ability to overflow, his creativity in the last third of the field and his ability to finish in one-on-one situations. His presence on the far left of the team adds fluidity and verticality to the offensive game.
Goalie: Ortega
defenses: Walker, Laporte, Ruben Dias, Lewis
Midfielders: Rodri, Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne
strikers: Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Foden
#Manchester #Citys #lineup #face #Brighton #Premier #League
Leave a Reply