After the comfortable victory of Pep Guardiola’s team in the Manchester derby, they will have to return to the league game to face Bournemouth this time for the corresponding match on matchday 11 of the Premier League. The Skyblues come into this match in good momentum, having chained 3 consecutive victories, so they will try to increase this streak.
Below we leave you with City’s possible lineup for this match:
BY: EDERSON MORAES – The Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for Manchester City’s defensive security.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – The Portuguese centre-back, Rúben Dias, has been one of Manchester City’s best acquisitions in recent times. Since his arrival to the team, he has provided security and hierarchy to the defense.
DFC: AKANJI – Since his arrival for a price close to 25 million euros, he has carved a gap in the Cityzen defense. He has perfectly understood everything that Guardiola has asked of him to be an undisputed starter.
RHP: RICO LEWIS – The young English full-back will once again add minutes in a Premier League match and will seek to raise his level so that this becomes a constant within Pep Guardiola’s team.
LI: NATHAN AKE – The Dutchman was a fixture last season in the citizen defense and had very good level matches. Now, with the arrival of Gvardiol, he has lost a bit of prominence.
MC: RODRI HERNÁNDEZ – The Spanish midfielder, Rodri Hernández, is in charge of giving balance to Manchester City’s midfield. His ability to recover balls and distribute the game with precision are fundamental for the team’s functioning.
MC: KOVACIC: Mateo may return to the eleven. If it is not the Croatian, it could be Kalvin Philips who accompanied Matheus Nunes.
MC: MATHEUS NUNES – Kevin de Bruyne’s injury means City’s midfield has much more rotation than we are used to in a team as important as this one. The Portuguese is taking his first steps with Citizens so this could be a very important opportunity.
EXT: JACK GREALISH –He ended the campaign at a very high level but, for now, he has not been able to return to that level in which he was decisive in achieving the treble.
EXT: JEREMY DOKU – The newcomer is dazzling everyone and everyone with his talent. and speed in his first encounters with the light blue jersey. Now, Guardiola gives him a show of confidence and sends him onto the field in this European match.
DC: ERLING HAALAND – Norwegian star Erling Haaland is Manchester City’s goal man. With impressive scoring ability and an imposing presence in the box, Haaland has become one of the most coveted strikers in the world. His ability to define games makes him an undisputed option to lead the team’s attack.
This is what City’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Rico Lewis, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Kovacic, Matheus Nunes,
Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Haaland, Jack Grealish
#Manchester #Citys #lineup #face #Bournemouth