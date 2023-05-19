Manchester City relies on this line-up to maintain their run of good results and continue in the fight for the Premier League title. With a balanced team full of talent, the team led by Pep Guardiola will seek to impose their attacking style of play and maintain their defensive solidity to overcome Chelsea and secure the three points in this important league game.
BY: EDERSON – The Brazilian goalkeeper is a key player in Manchester City. His ability to anticipate shots, his agility and his ability to play with his feet make him a complete goalkeeper. Ederson is a true keeper in goal and brings defensive security to the team.
CB: KYLE WALKER – The English right-back is known for his speed and stamina. Walker stands out for his ability to overwhelm the band, his defensive ability and his ability to recover balls. His presence on the right flank provides defensive solidity and offers attacking options. He overruled Vini jr.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese central defender has become a fundamental piece in Manchester City’s defence. Dias is a solid defender, with a good reading of the game and excellent anticipation skills.
CB: AKANJI – The Swiss defender is known for his physical strength and his ability to play against opposing forwards. Akanji stands out for his good positioning, his ability to recover balls and his clean start from defense.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder is a very versatile player who can play in any position in midfield. He is a very technical player, with a great ability to create chances and score goals himself. Gundogan has had an outstanding season with Manchester City, where he has been one of the team’s top scorers.
MC: JOHN STONES – The English defender has had a great season and has earned a place in the starting line-up. Stones combines defensive quality with a good ball output. He is a technical player, elegant in his game and with a great vision of the game from the defense, which is why Guardiola has placed him in the center of the midfield along with Rodri.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – The Belgian is the brain of the team and one of the best midfielders in the world. De Bruyne stands out for his vision of the game, his precision in passing and his ability to generate goal opportunities. He is a creative and unbalancing player who can make the difference in any game.
MC: RODRI HERNANDEZ – The Spanish midfielder is in charge of contention in Manchester City’s midfield. Rodri stands out for his tactical intelligence, his ability to recover balls and his precision in passing. He is a key piece in the team’s balance and contributes to the defense-attack transition.
EI: JACK GREALISH – The English midfielder is a creative and unbalancing player. Grealish has excellent technique, dribbling and vision of the game. His ability to break lines and create scoring chances makes him a constant threat to opponents. His inclusion in the Manchester City line-up brings talent and creativity to the midfield.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – The Portuguese winger is known for his technical ability, his speed and his ability to unbalance wingers. Silva stands out for his dribbling and his ability to create dangerous plays in the last third of the field. His presence on Manchester City’s right flank brings overflow and creativity in attack.
DC- HAALAND – The Norwegian striker is one of the most decisive players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. His scoring figures are leaving everyone speechless.
