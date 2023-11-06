Manchester City hosts Young Boys this week to play the fourth matchday of the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League. The English come into the day with full victories in their first three games and are looking to continue the streak, since with a fourth victory they would qualify for the next round. This is Manchester City’s possible lineup for the match:
BY: EDERSON MORAES – The Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for Manchester City’s defensive security.
RHP: RICO LEWIS – The young English full-back will once again add minutes in a Premier League match and will seek to raise his level so that this becomes a constant within Pep Guardiola’s team.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – The Portuguese centre-back, Rúben Dias, has been one of Manchester City’s best acquisitions in recent times. Since his arrival to the team, he has provided security and hierarchy to the defense.
DFC: AKANJI – Since his arrival for a price close to 25 million euros, he has carved a gap in the Cityzen defense. He has perfectly understood everything that Guardiola has asked of him to be an undisputed starter.
LI: NATHAN AKE – The Dutchman was a fixture last season in the citizen defense and had very good level matches. Now, with the arrival of Gvardiol, he has lost a bit of prominence.
MC: RODRI HERNÁNDEZ – The Spanish midfielder, Rodri Hernández, is in charge of giving balance to Manchester City’s midfield. His ability to recover balls and distribute the game with precision are fundamental for the team’s functioning.
MC: FODEN: The pearl of Manchester City has made a place for herself in the starting eleven this season and is being very important in Pep’s plans. In addition to scoring, Foden brings a lot of quality to the English team.
MC: SILVA – Bernardo Silva will continue to have many minutes at Manchester City, no matter who joins the team and whether as a winger or as a midfielder. The Portuguese can create a lethal duo with Foden if he makes them understand each other.
ED: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – The Argentine has played practically everything this season, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to miss this game. Guardiola has managed to fit Julián with Haaland in the same starting eleven, and the Argentine is in one of the best moments of his career.
EI: JEREMY DOKU – The newcomer is dazzling everyone and everyone with his talent. and speed in his first encounters with the light blue jersey. Now, Guardiola gives him a show of confidence and sends him onto the field in this European match.
DC: ERLING HAALAND – Norwegian star Erling Haaland is Manchester City’s goal man. With impressive scoring ability and an imposing presence in the box, Haaland has become one of the most coveted forwards in the world. His ability to define games makes him an undisputed option to lead the team’s attack.
This is what City’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Kyle Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Foden, Bernardo Silva,
Forwards: Julián Álvarez, Haaland, Jeremy Doku
