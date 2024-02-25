On Tuesday, February 27, after what will be the end of matchday 26 of the Premier League in which both teams participate, they will face each other in the round of 16 of the FA Cup Luton Town and Manchester City, a team led by Pep Guardiola who is logically one of the candidates to lift the trophy.
Next, we tell you everything you need to know about the match, which City will reach after facing Bournemouth, while Luton Town had to bring forward its clash against Liverpool because the “Reds” play the final of the EFL Cup on the end of the week, and were defeated at home by 1-4, despite starting the match with a win.
The news regarding the team that Pep Guardiola can stop on Tuesday, February 27 at Kenilworth Road (Luton) will come after the aforementioned Premier commitment, where the Spaniard hopes not to have to regret injured players, with the aim of presenting the best formation possible, in order to go in search of the quarterfinals of this exciting competition.
At the same time, they are also fighting for the Premier League, so they will have to regulate their efforts very well and make good decisions regarding certain presences, taking into account the wear and tear that comes with playing every three days.
Meanwhile, his rival Luton Towna team led by Rob Edwards, suffered an injury to midfielder Alfie Doughty against Liverpool, so if he cannot make it to this match he will surely be replaced by Issa Kabore, or by midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, depending on the type of tactics used. want to implement the DT.
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake
Frills: Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Doku;
Fronts: Haaland
