Manchester City will host Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage, in a repeat of last season’s final. This match will not only be a rematch, but will also mark an important point for both teams in their fight to top the group. City, playing at home, will look to impose their style of play based on possession and control, while Inter will try to exploit quick counterattacks. A duel between two European football powerhouses that promises plenty of intensity and excitement.
BY: Ederson
Brazilian Ederson remains essential in Guardiola’s system. His ability to play with his feet makes him an offensive weapon in front of goal, starting attacks and distributing with precision. In addition, his ability to react in one-on-one situations will be crucial in containing Inter’s dangerous counterattacks. Ederson will be up against a team with world-class strikers, so his leadership and concentration will be essential.
LD: Rico Lewis
The young right-back has proven to be a great talent in his position. With his speed, pressing ability and technical ability, Lewis brings freshness to Manchester City’s game. Despite his youth, he has quickly adapted to Guardiola’s demands, both defensively and offensively. Against Inter, Lewis will have the challenge of stopping dangerous wingers, but his energy and skill will also allow him to join the attack at key moments.
DFC: Manuel Akanji
Akanji is a vital part of City’s defence, known for his versatility and tactical intelligence. His ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards and his solidity in aerial duels will be indispensable against a team like Inter, known for their physicality. In addition, Akanji can initiate plays from defence, helping to maintain possession and facilitating the transition to attack with precise passes.
DC: John Stones
Stones brings experience and leadership to City’s defence. His vision and ability to distribute the ball from the back fit perfectly into Guardiola’s system. He is also solid in defensive duels and a danger from set pieces. Against an Inter side that will surely look to exploit any counter-attacking opportunity, Stones will need to be alert to the Italian side’s marking and quick transitions.
LI: Kyle Walker
Walker remains a defensive mainstay for Manchester City, known for his speed and ability to shut down opposing attackers. Although he usually plays as a right-back, Walker can adapt to different positions in the defensive line, making him even more valuable. Against Inter, it will be crucial for him to maintain his energy to both cut off City’s advances down the wing and add to their attacking play.
CDM: Mateo Kovacic
The Croatian midfielder has been key to City’s transition in midfield. Kovacic is a player with an excellent ability to retain the ball and distribute it at key moments in the game. His experience will be essential to control the pace of the game and stop Inter from trying to take over the midfield. In addition, his vision of the game will allow him to create attacking opportunities for his teammates.
MC: Ilkay Gündogan
The former Manchester City captain has returned to the team with the same quality as ever. Gündogan brings composure and precision in midfield, as well as his ability to get into the opposition box for surprise plays. His ability to manage the tempo of the game will be crucial in a match against Inter, where ball control will be crucial. Gündogan is also expected to contribute in defence, helping to cut off the opposition’s advances.
MC: Kevin De Bruyne
De Bruyne is City’s creative engine. With his vision and ability to assist his team-mates, he will be tasked with breaking down Inter’s defence with his incisive passing. His ability to finish from distance also adds a constant threat to the Italians. De Bruyne is not only dangerous in attack, but also contributes in defence, pressing high and winning balls back in midfield.
ED: Savinho
The young Brazilian winger is a new addition to City’s portfolio of speed and dribbling skills on the right flank. Savinho can easily outstrip opponents and create dangerous chances with his creativity. Although he is an emerging talent, his ability to tackle and his eye for goal will allow him to contribute significantly to the team’s attack. Against a compact Inter defence, Savinho will be key in opening up space and creating chances.
EI: Jack Grealish
Grealish is a player who brings creativity and balance to City’s attack. His ability to retain possession, beat opponents and create fouls in dangerous areas will be vital for the team in this match. Against Inter, his one-on-one ability and vision to assist Haaland will be key. In addition, Grealish can surprise with shots from outside the box, adding more attacking options to the English side.
DC: Erling Haaland
Haaland is Manchester City’s undisputed goalscorer. With his imposing physique and speed, he is a constant threat to any defence. Against Inter, Haaland will look to impose himself in the opposition’s box, taking advantage of every opportunity that his teammates create for him. In addition to his goalscoring instinct, his ability to play behind the ball and create space for the wingers will be crucial to breaking down the Italian team’s solid defence.
This is how Manchester City’s lineup will look (4-3-3):
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Rico Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Walker
Midfielders: Kovacic, Gundogan, De Bruyne
Forwards: Savinho, Grealish, Haaland
