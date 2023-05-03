Manchester City is a few games away from winning a Premier League again. To do this, they must win against West Ham on this weekday that serves to recover the games lost due to other commitments. With the Champions League semifinals also in sight, Pep continues to leave the possible availability of Kevin De Bruyne up in the air. This is the possible Manchester City line-up for the match:
BY: EDERSON – He is one of the key players of this team for all that he contributes with the ball at his feet. Manchester City always plays in numerical superiority in the first phase of the game thanks to the Brazilian who provides security under the sticks.
LI: AKANJI – The Swiss defender arrived at City in the summer transfer window from Borussia Dortmund and has taken over the starting position. He has adapted perfectly to what Guardiola has asked of him and the loss of Aké opens a gap for him in the eleven.
CB: JOHN STONES – The English central defender is going through a great moment of form this season. Since his arrival at Manchester City in 2016, his performance has had ups and downs, but in recent months he has shown great solidity in defense and unusual adaptability in the midfield where he works alongside Rodri when he gets off the ball.
DFC: RUBEN DAYS – He has returned to his level as the best central defender in the Premier League. The Portuguese is going through a sweet moment playing as the axis of the defense ahead of Ederson when the ball is released. Indispensable player for this team.
LD: WALKER – The Manchester City right-back has been with Walker for several years, and he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman brings speed and very important order in defense, as well as a very orderly ball output.
CDM: RODRI HERNANDEZ – The Spanish midfielder has been a key piece in Pep Guardiola’s scheme of late. His presence in midfield brings great balance to the team. He is the player that the entire Manchester City game goes through. Guardiola has made him the player he is today.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder is one of City’s main weapons in creating play and attacking. Gundogan has a great vision of the game and is a footballer who stands out for his positional intelligence. He is an undetectable player who has a lot of arrival and a lot of sacrifice.
MD: FODEN – It’s been several seasons since Foden left the midfielder to move into more extreme positions, but he reached the elite in this position and De Bruyne’s loss could give him the option of returning to the eleven.
E: RIYAD MAHREZ – The Algerian winger is a very skilful player, capable of overwhelming opposing defenders and scoring goals out of nowhere. Mahrez has been an important player for City in recent years, and his presence in attack can be essential. He will play the position with Bernardo Silva. Guardiola confessed that when he does not play he lets him know that he is very upset. He comes from scoring a hat trick in the Cup semifinals.
E: JACK GREALISH – The English winger is one of the most expensive signings in the history of City. Grealish is a player who has a gift for driving the ball, but who is not worth the money they paid for him despite the good performance he is giving this year. Guardiola has brought out the best version of him.
DC: Erling Haaland – The Norwegian striker is one of the most decisive players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. His scoring figures are leaving everyone speechless. Terminator. Candidate for the Ballon d’Or from now on.
Goalie:ederson
defenses: Walker, Stones, Rubén Dias and Akanji
Midfielders: Rodri, Gundogan and Foden
strikers: Mahrez, Grealish and Haaland
