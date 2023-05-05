Manchester City has to face Leeds United in the Premier League match corresponding to matchday 35. The Skyblues want to close the domestic title as soon as possible and win another league, it would be the third in three years, and the sixth in 10 years . Firstly, for this, those trained by Pep Guardiola will have to win this duel that they have ahead of them against Leeds United
Next we leave you the possible line-up of Manchester City to face Leeds United
BY-Ederson: He is one of the key players of this team for all that he contributes with the ball at his feet. Manchester City always plays in numerical superiority in the first phase of the game thanks to the Brazilian who provides security under the sticks.
LD-Walker: The Manchester City right-back has been with Walker for several years, and he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman brings speed and very important order in defense, as well as a very orderly ball output.
DFC – Akanji: The Swiss defender arrived at City in the summer transfer window from Borussia Dortmund and has taken over the starting position. He has adapted perfectly to what Guardiola has asked of him.
DFC- Rúben Dias: He has returned to his level as the best centre-back in the Premier League. The Portuguese is going through a sweet moment playing as the axis of the defense ahead of Ederson when the ball is released.
LI- Aké: He is coming back from his injury, he returned the other day against West Ham and everything indicates that he will start again against Leeds. He has been an important player this season for the citizens
MD- Mahrez: The Algerian winger is a very skilful player, capable of overwhelming opposing defenders and scoring goals out of nowhere. Mahrez has been an important player for City in recent years, and his presence in attack can be essential.
DCM- Rodri: The Spanish midfielder has been a key player in Pep Guardiola’s scheme of late. His presence in midfield brings great balance to the team. He is the player that the entire Manchester City game goes through. Player molded to the taste of Guardiola
DCM – Gundogan: Gundogan has a great vision of the game and is a footballer who stands out for his positional intelligence. He is an undetectable player who has a lot of arrival and a lot of sacrifice.
MC- Julián Álvarez: Behind the Norwegian and given Kevin de Bruyne’s injury will be the young Argentine pearl. In his first season with Manchester City, he has so far scored 15 goals.
MI – Grealish: The English winger is one of the most expensive signings in the history of City. Grealish is a player who has a gift for driving the ball. Guardiola has brought out the best version of him.
DC-Haaland: The Norwegian striker is one of the most decisive players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. His goalscoring figures are leaving everyone speechless, in his first season in the Premier he has already managed to surpass the record for goals scored in a season in the English championship.
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Days, Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Gundogan, Julián Álvarez, Mahrez, Grealish
Forwards: Haaland
