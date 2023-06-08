Manchester City are about to make their spectacular 2022/23 season truly historic for the sky-blue club. With the Premier League title and FA Cup already secured, City are just one win away in Istanbul from winning their first UEFA Champions League title and completing the treble.
This was the path of Pep Guardiola’s team to the final against Inter Milan that will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Istanbul:
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
GOAL DIFFERENCE
|
POINTS
|
1
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
+12
|
14
|
2
|
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
|
+5
|
9
|
3
|
SEVILLE
|
-6
|
5
|
4
|
COPENHAGEN
|
-eleven
|
3
Manchester City was drawn into a very difficult group this season that consisted of a Borussia Dortmund that was led by Jude Bellingham and a Sevilla, who ended up consecrating themselves as UEFA Europa League champions, but judging by their 14 points and the fact that they have conceded just two goals in their six group games, all these thoughts do not add up.
City, as they have done with most games this season, had a fairly quiet job in a Group G that was difficult for the rest of the teams. They beat Sevilla home and away with an aggregate score of 7-1 and also defeated both BVB and Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium to book their place in the round of 16.
First leg: RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Second leg: Manchester 7-0 RB Leipzig
After a tight draw in Germany in the first leg of their round of 16 clash with RB Leipzig, Manchester City once again showed why they are one of the best teams in the world in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.
Their scandalous 7-0 win really set the tone for the rest of City’s 2022/23 campaign as they went 18 games unbeaten after the win.
The 7-0 win also included a record five goals from the brilliant Erling Haaland, who became the third player in the competition’s history to score five in one game.
First leg: Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich
Second leg: Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City
City played their fifth and sixth games against German opposition of the season in the quarter-finals, once again putting in impressive performances in both legs of the tie.
In the first leg, which can be called the ‘Bernardo Silva game’, Pep Guardiola’s team put on a show at the Etihad Stadium. Rodri opened the scoring with a dazzling shot from long range, before the Portuguese scored a deserved goal and Haaland completed the scoring.
Bayern pushed hard to complete a remarkable comeback in the second leg at the Allianz Stadium, but it was not to be. A convincing performance from City restricted the Bavarians to just one goal when they needed four.
A job very well done.
First leg: Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City
Second leg: Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid
During the 2021/22 Champions League season, Manchester City were painfully knocked out at the semi-final stage by eventual winner Real Madrid.
But during the 2022/23 season, City had a chance to avenge that defeat, and that’s exactly what they did.
However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing as Guardiola’s side fell behind in the first leg thanks to an impressive goal from Vinicius Junior. The Citizens were also under pressure for most of the second half of the game at the Santiago Bernabéu, but a brilliant strike from long range from Kevin De Bruyne would equalize for Spain.
In that second leg, City would record perhaps their biggest win in their history, defeating the 14-time European champions thanks to goals from Manuel Akanji, Julián Álvarez and a brace from Bernardo Silva.
