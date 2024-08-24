Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City continue their journey in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. This Saturday, August 24, the Citizens (result, score) against Ipswich Town.
Below we tell you what Manchester City’s next commitments will be in the English league:
The Citizens will visit West Ham in the third round of the Premier League. In their most recent meeting, held in May 2024, Manchester City won 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium, with Phil Foden scoring twice and Rodri scoring. The Hammers have strengthened well for this season and will be looking to put up more resistance.
The difference between these two teams is very marked. The Citizens will be the favourites to take all three points against one of the most modest teams in the English league. Manchester City won both of their Premier League games last season: by scores of 1-3 and 1-0.
This will undoubtedly be Manchester City’s toughest game of the season opener. The Gunners are one of the league’s most powerful teams and have been giving the Citizens a hard time in recent encounters. In their most recent encounter, both sides were unable to get past a 0-0 draw.
In 2024, the Magpies and the Citizens have met on two occasions, one in the FA Cup quarter-finals and the other in the Premier League. Both games were won by Manchester City, although in the league game they struggled more than expected and only managed to win with a goal from Oscar Bobb at 90+1.
The Citizens will host the Cottagers at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola’s side will be clear favourites to take all three points. In their most recent encounter, Man City won 0-4, with a double from Josko Gvardiol and goals from Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competence
|
West Ham
|
August 31st
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
September 14th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
September 22
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
September 28th
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
October 5th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
