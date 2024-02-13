After a relatively simple match for Manchester City against Copenhagen in the Champions League, the Premier and the FA Cup return for the Mancunian club. The Premier promises strong emotions with games like Chelsea and Manchester United among others, in addition to a postponed match against Brentford that could put them first in the league. Furthermore, a match against Luton in the FA Cup will also give the club wings in the competition in a match that should be affordable.
After the Champions League match, Pep Guardiola's men will face Chelsea at home. A very important confrontation for both of them. The locals to continue fighting for the Premier, League, and the blues, to be able to continue aspiring to Europe and the positions at the top. Returning to the Champions League should be the London club's main objective, although they are currently very far away, and the situation is not easy for Pochettino's men.
And in less than a month, for the second time in the Premier League, Manchester City will be forced to play against Brentford, although this time they will do so at home, as a result of the game being postponed when the team is playing citizens the final of the Club World Cup. The “first leg” match did not pose any problems for the Mancunians, so it is expected that this one will be similar, and even more so playing at home.
In this match on matchday 26 of the Premier League, Bournemouth will face Manchester City on February 24 on their territory. The Cherries will look to challenge the reigning champions, while the team citizens who at this point could already be the leader, will want to defend his first position. With an intense fight for the top, the battle promises to be exciting, and both squads will look to secure crucial points in this decisive phase of the season.
Pep Guardiola's team will close the month of February in an interesting duel in the FA Cup. citizens They aspire for everything this season, so they will have to play a very serious game if they want to advance to the next phase of the championship. For its part, Luton could use a cup joy in case the Premier overtakes them and they end up relegated.
And last of these five matches, the Manchester club will open the month of March with a match against the inhabitants of the same city, and we will have the Manchester derby. Both teams have a great rivalry, and since City is already one of the greats in England even more so. Right now the locals, who could be first at that moment, rule the city, but a victory for United could be a great joy for the Red Devils stands.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Chelsea
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 20th
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
February 24th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
February 27
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
March 3rd
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
