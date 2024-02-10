After a somewhat complicated start to the season, Manchester City has returned to its best level and is already in the fight for titles. On this 24th matchday of the Premier League they faced an Everton that is in the relegation zone, in a critical situation, and they finally managed to win the match by a comfortable 2-0, with a double from Haaland.
From now on, the citizens They will face duels in various competitions in which they will try to achieve their best level to maintain their aspirations of lifting several trophies at the end of the season.
The Champions League finally arrives, and it does so with the first leg of the round of 16, where Copenhagen faces the imposing Manchester City. The event promises intensity and tactical strategies as both teams seek to get ahead ahead of the return leg in Manchester which, a priori, should not pose many problems for Pep's team, although we well know that football is unpredictable and anything can happen.
In mid-February, Pep Guardiola's men will face Chelsea at home. A very important confrontation for both of them. The locals to continue fighting for the Premier, League, and the blues, to be able to continue aspiring to Europe and the positions at the top. Returning to the Champions League should be the London club's main objective, although they are currently very far away, and the situation is not easy for Pochettino's men.
And in less than a month, for the second time in the Premier League, Manchester City will be forced to play against Brentford, although this time they will do so at home, as a result of the game being postponed when the team is playing citizens the final of the Club World Cup. In this case, being the match at the Etihad Stadium, the hope is that it will be easier for Guardiola's team, who at this point cannot afford any loss of points if they want to win the Premier League.
In this match on matchday 26 of the Premier League, Bournemouth will face Manchester City on February 24 on their territory. The Cherries will look to challenge the reigning champions, while the team citizens He has his sights set on the leadership. With an intense fight for the top, the battle promises to be exciting, and both squads will look to secure crucial points in this decisive phase of the season.
Pep Guardiola's team will close the month of February in a duel in this historic cup competition in England. The citizens They aspire for everything this season, so they will have to play a very serious game if they want to advance to the next phase of the championship. Luton Town are doing a good job in this tournament, so they won't make it easy at all.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Copenhagen
|
February 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
February 17th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
February 20th
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
February 24th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
February 27
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
