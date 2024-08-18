Manchester City have started the Premier League season on the right foot against Chelsea. In the first round of the Premier League, they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Haaland and Kovacic. However, the “Citizens” will have a challenging start to the season in the coming weeks.
Here we look at Pep Guardiola’s side’s next five fixtures, where the Premier League champions will face opponents who will test their ability to maintain competitive pace.
City host newly promoted Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium. This game could be a chance for Guardiola to rotate his squad and give minutes to less regular players. However, the Tractor Boys will not make it easy for them, as they will look to surprise the champions with a compact defence and quick counterattacks.
On August 31, City will travel to London’s Olympic Stadium to face West Ham. The Hammers are known for their physical play and for being a team that does not let up on their own half. This will be a demanding match where City will have to be aware of set pieces and the danger of players like Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.
After a short break due to the international break, City will take on Brentford at home. The Bees have proven to be a tough team to beat in past seasons, with a direct and organised game. Guardiola will need to deploy all his offensive artillery to overcome a defence that closes down well and is quick to counterattack.
On September 22, the Etihad will be the stage for one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the month: Manchester City vs Arsenal. This clash between two of the title contenders always promises to be exciting. Mikel Arteta knows Guardiola’s team well, and will be looking to impose his style of play to get a positive result in one of the most difficult stadiums in the league.
City close out September with a tough trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle. The Magpies have once again been a force to be reckoned with under Eddie Howe. The match, kick-off at 13:30, will test City’s defensive solidity and ability to withstand the pressure of an ever-fervent home crowd.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Ipswich Town
|
August 24th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
August 31st
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
September 14th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
September 22
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
September 28th
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
