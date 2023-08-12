Manchester City debuted in the 2023/24 season of the premier league and he did it in an unbeatable way with a solid win over Burnley. Pep Guardiola’s team dominated the game from the first minute and went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Erling Haaland just after minute 4 of the match.
The Citizens clearly dominated The Clarets in all departments of the game (shooting, shots on target, possession, passing, passing accuracy). At 36 Haaland appeared again to put the score 0-2 in favor of City at the Turf Moor Stadium.
At minute 75, Rodri extended the advantage and signed the final 0-3.
These are the following five commitments of the Citizens this season:
Next Wednesday, August 16, Manchester City will face Sevilla to define the winner of the European Super Cup. The Citizens will seek to win this title for the first time in their history, while the Andalusians will go for their second super cup, after winning it in 2006.
The Citizens will have their first home game of the season on Saturday 19 August against Newcastle United. In their most recent duel, held in March 2023, Manchester City beat the Magpies 2-0.
Manchester City will visit Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on August 28. The last time both squads met was on January 30, 2021 and Guardiola’s team won 1-0.
Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on September 2. The Citizens have an incredible 11 straight wins over the Cottagers.
On September 16, Manchester City will visit West Ham at the Olympic Stadium in London. The most recent victory for the Hammers against the Citizens dates back as far back as September 19, 2015. The score ended 1-2 in favor of the Irons.
#Manchester #Citys #game #schedule #defeating #Burnley
Leave a Reply