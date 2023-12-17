Manchester City are preparing to conquer the world stage in the highly anticipated clash against Urawa Reds on December 19 in the Club World Cup. With a stellar squad, led by talents like Haaland and Rodrigo, City's lineup raises expectations and speculation. In this article, we will explore the possible tactical combinations and strategies that Guardiola could employ to ensure victory in this exciting encounter.
BY: EDERSON MORAES – The Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for Manchester City's defensive security.
RHP: KYLE WALKER – The English right back, Kyle Walker, is a key piece in the team's tactical scheme. His speed and ability to overwhelm the wing are fundamental elements in Manchester City's offensive game. He is the new captain of the 'Skyblues'.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – The Portuguese centre-back, Rúben Dias, has been one of Manchester City's best acquisitions in recent times. Since his arrival to the team, he has provided security and hierarchy to the defense.
DFC: AKE– The player from the Netherlands will return to the starting eleven compared to the last Champions League match. This season he has participated in 22 games in which he has scored 2 goals.
LI: JOSKO GVARDIOL – Guardiola's new addition is a strong candidate to start in all the important matches of the season. He has settled into that left back playing with an inverted back role.
MC: RODRI HERNÁNDEZ – The Spanish midfielder, Rodri Hernández, is in charge of giving balance to Manchester City's midfield. His ability to recover balls and distribute the game with precision are fundamental for the team's functioning.
MC: RICO LEWIS – The 19-year-old player is adding minutes with Manchester City and although his natural position is right back, it is not the first time Guardiola has used him in the center of the field. It will be his fourth game as a starter in the Premier.
MC: FODEN: The pearl of Manchester City has made a place for herself in the starting eleven this season and is being very important in Pep's plans. In addition to scoring, Foden brings a lot of quality to the English team.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – Bernardo Silva will continue to have many minutes at Manchester City, no matter who joins the team and whether as a winger or as a midfielder. The Portuguese can create a lethal duo with Foden if he makes them understand each other.
EI: GREALISH – Jeremy Doku will not be there for this match due to a leg injury, so his place will be taken by Englishman Jack Grealish. English cult player.
DC: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – The Argentine has played practically everything this season, and it doesn't seem like he's going to miss this game. Guardiola has managed to fit Julián with Haaland in the same starting eleven, and the Argentine is in one of the best moments of his career. He will now play without the injured Norwegian.
This is what City's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aké Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rodri, Lewis, Foden
Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Julián, Grealish
