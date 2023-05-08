Manchester City faces Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal in what for many is, at the moment, the best game that can be seen in Europe between the two great favorites for the title. Pep Guardiola will have to select the right players to face the Spanish giant.
BY: EDERSON MORAES – The Brazilian goalkeeper is a key player in Pep Guardiola’s game. He is confident in the posts, excellent at distributing the ball and his presence in goal has been instrumental to Manchester City’s success this season.
CB: JOHN STONES – The English centre-back has had an exceptional season with Manchester City. He is a strong defender, fast and very smart in the game. Additionally, Stones has a great ability to build the game from behind, making him a key player in Guardiola’s scheme. He usually acts as a pivot with the ball,
CB: MANUEL AKANJI – The Swiss defender has been an impressive addition to the Manchester City squad. He is a physical player and very safe in defense, as well as having a great ability to go out with the ball and distribute it with precision. Akanji has been one of City’s surprises of the season and his presence in the center of defense will be crucial in the Champions League semi-final.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese defender is one of the best centre-backs in the world today. He is a very strong and confident player in defense, as well as having a great ability to lead and organize the team’s defense. Rubén Dias has been fundamental in City’s great defensive performance this season.
LI: AYMERIC LAPORTE – The French defender is a versatile player who can play both as a center back and as a left back. This season he has played mainly on the left back and has proven to be a very safe and reliable player in defense. Furthermore, Laporte has a great ability to distribute the ball from behind, which makes him a key player in Guardiola’s scheme. He will replace the injured Nathan Aké.
MC: RODRI HERNANDEZ – The Spanish midfielder is a very complete player who brings balance to the team in the midfield. He is a very intelligent player tactically and has a great ability to recover balls and distribute the game with precision. Rodri has been one of the keys to City’s defensive success this season.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder is a very versatile player who can play in any position in midfield. He is a very technical player, with a great ability to create chances and score goals himself. Gundogan has had an outstanding season with Manchester City, where he has been one of the team’s top scorers.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – The Belgian is one of the best midfielders in the world and his presence on the field is essential for City. With his excellent technique, vision of the game and ability to score goals, De Bruyne is a player who can make the difference at any time in the match. Also, his ability to give assists is impressive and he can create danger from any position on the field.
MD: BERNARDO SILVA – The Portuguese is another key player in City’s midfield. With his great dribbling skills and his excellent vision of the game, Silva is a player who can create danger at any time in the match. In addition, his ability to work in defense makes him a very complete player who brings a lot to the team.
MY JACK GREALISH – The English winger is one of the most expensive signings in the history of City. Grealish is a player who has a gift for driving the ball. Guardiola has brought out the best version of him.
DC – ERLING HAALAND – The Norwegian striker is one of the most decisive players in the world. Haaland is a very fast, skillful and lethal player in the rival area. His goalscoring figures are leaving everyone speechless, in his first season in the Premier he has already managed to surpass the record for goals scored in a season in the English championship.
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Days, Laporte
Midfielders: Rodri, Stones, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Grealish
Forwards: Haaland
