Manchester City receives Lepizig the mate for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 with everything to play in these 90 minutes. The 1-1 draw in Germany left a reinforced Leipzig and City with doubts. Although it is true that Kevin De Bruyne, one of the most important players on the squad, was not there, this match is crucial for both.
BY: EDERSON– Little by little he is returning to his best level. He is one of the key pieces of the team for Guardiola in getting the ball out of the team. He is one more outfield player.
LD: WALKER– He is fully recovered, and when Kyle is 100% there is no other option, he has to start. He is a player who is completely adapted to all of Guardiola’s mechanisms.
DFC: LAPORTE– When they are all available, he is usually Rubén Días’ companion in big games. The Spaniard has a good ball output, as well as being a great defender.
DFC: RUBEN DAYS– who was once one of the best players in the Premier League is gradually picking up pace. His level after the World Cup has not been the best, but he is still essential.
LI: AKE– The Dutchman has earned Guardiola’s confidence, he is even contributing goals. He can play as a winger or as a center back depending on the phase of the match. To this day he is another of Pep’s indisputables. He has ensured that Cancelo is not missed.
CDM: RODRI HERNANDEZ– Little by little he is recovering his best version, the return of the World Cup has cost him, but he is beginning to pick up a cruising rhythm. He is a vital player for the balance of the team, he always provides a solution.
MVI: KEVIN DE BRUYNE– The great culprit for Haaland scoring the goals he has this year. They understood each other from the first minute, but the last few months have not been the same. De Bruyne has to once again be the decisive player we know to unbalance the tie.
MVD: BERNARDO SILVA – He is not the undisputed starter with Manchester City, but it is not because of his performance. The over-booking of stars in the squad means that he cannot play as much as he wants, but in the most important games he usually starts.
ED: MAHREZ– He complements himself very well with Haaland, and after a sub-par performance, he has once again picked up sensations and is a dagger on the right. The Algerian is one of Guardiola’s favourites.
DC: Erling Haaland– He is smashing all Premier League records in his first season with the team. Every ball that reaches the Norwegian is a clear chance for City.
EI: GREALISH– He has finally adapted to Guardiola’s game and now there is no one who can lower him from the starting eleven. He is once again the player with speed and overflow that we knew.
What Manchester City’s formation would look like: 1-4-3-3
Poretry: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Rubén Dias, Laporte, Aké
Media: Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne
Lead: Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
