Manchester City’s Ivana Knoll and Haaland! The photo goes viral (from Ibiza)

Ivana Knoll super star: the sexiest female fan in the world changes colors, from Croatia (with which she was elected the most beautiful supporter of the World Cup) to Spain. But only for… work. And meanwhile she checks the photo with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.



Ivana Knoll and Erling Haaland, the photo from Ibiza!

Ivana Knoll is in Ibiza these days. A bit of relaxation and also an opportunity to post some photos on social networks, starting with that of her bikini line linked to the national teams (see below). But the Croatia fan in the holiday resort of Spain also made an excellent encounter: none other than the Viking of Manchester City champions of Europe (Champions League final won against Inter…) Erling Haaland.

No gossip or various paparazzi: in this case it was the beautiful Ivana who took the opportunity for a shot in the company of the strongest attacker in the world. Or maybe it was the strongest striker in the world who took the opportunity to take a picture with the most beautiful fan of the soccer World Cup.







Ivana Knoll and Erling Haaland in Ibiza (Instagram knolldoll)



Ivana Knoll Croatia fan with Spain-Red Furies bikini

Ivana Knoll is obviously not just a Croatia fan. Model and former Miss National and also influencers (3.3 million followers) e entrepreneur: these days is presenting some bikini lines and swimwear (they are spectacular on her) linked to various national teams. And here it is in version… Red Furiesone Ivana Knoll dressed with the colors of Spain directly from the sea of ​​Ibiza. But her heart, mind you, always and only beats for Croatia.

Ivana Knoll in Spanish red fury version? Look at the photos in the gallery

Sports and gossip read also

Read also Federica Nargi heart attack thong, the Matri bomber video? From Oscars! Photo

Subscribe to the newsletter

