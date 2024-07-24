Manchester City are preparing to face the 2024/25 season with a squad full of talent and experience, combining their veterans with new additions. Pep Guardiola has worked hard to put together a dream line-up, with the aim of keeping City at the top of European football.
Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne are in the sights of Arab clubs, which could influence the team’s future. On the other hand, Yan Couto and Joao Cancelo will leave in the transfer market, which could open up space for new signings. So far, Manchester City have strengthened with Savinho, and more signings could arrive depending on the absences that occur.
Pep Guardiola’s men continue to evolve, and with this combination of veterans and new talents, they are ready to face the challenges of the 2024/25 season. Below, we present Manchester City’s ideal XI for this new campaign, highlighting each of its members.
The Brazilian goalkeeper remains a key player for City, providing security and leadership in goal. His skill with his feet and ability to make crucial saves make him one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
The veteran right-back brings pace, experience and defensive solidity. Walker is known for his ability to neutralise dangerous attackers and his ability to contribute in attack.
The Portuguese centre-back has been a mainstay in City’s defence since his arrival. His leadership, ability to anticipate and solidity in aerial duels are fundamental to the team’s defensive structure.
Stones has resurged under Guardiola, establishing himself as one of the team’s best defenders. His ability to play out from deep and his understanding with Dias are vital for City.
The versatile Dutch defender can operate as either a centre-back or a left-back, offering valuable tactical options for Guardiola. Aké brings defensive solidity and aerial ability.
The Spanish midfielder is the team’s anchor in midfield, providing balance, ball recovery and excellent distribution of play. Rodri is essential to City’s defensive and offensive transition.
Bayern Munich’s talented midfielder Joshua Kimmich has expressed his desire to leave the club, putting Manchester City on alert. Known for his versatility and ability in both defence and midfield, Kimmich could be an excellent option to replace Kevin De Bruyne if the Belgian leaves the club. Kimmich’s experience and quality would fit perfectly into Pep Guardiola’s scheme, bringing solidity and creativity to City’s midfield.
Paris Saint Germain’s young Dutch prospect Xavi Simons is on Manchester City’s radar for the 2024/25 season. With his creativity and technical skills, Simons is seen as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who could leave the club. Trained at FC Barcelona and PSG, Simons stands out for his versatility in midfield and his ability to create plays, qualities that make him ideal for Pep Guardiola and City’s style.
The talented young Englishman is one of Manchester City’s gems. His creativity, agility and ability to score important goals make him a constant threat to opponents.
Promising Brazilian winger Savinho has been one of Manchester City’s first signings for the 2024/25 season. Still just 19 years old, Savinho has impressed with his speed, dribbling ability and ability to create goalscoring opportunities. His signing reflects City’s strategy of adding young and dynamic talent to their squad. Savinho could offer a new dimension to the team’s attack, contributing his creativity and agility on the attacking flank, making him an exciting addition under Pep Guardiola.
The Norwegian striker is a goal-scoring machine. With his imposing physique, speed and finishing ability, Haaland is City’s main offensive weapon and one of the most feared strikers in the world.
