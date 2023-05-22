Manchester City have everything to win their first treble in history after coming back from an almost impossible Premier League against a great Arsenal. After last year’s debacle in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Guardiola got revenge on him and they are facing their best chance to win a Champions League. The last time they reached the final they couldn’t make it a trophy as Chelsea won 1-0, but the ‘citizen’ line-up has changed since then. This was his lineup for the 2021 final:
The Brazilian goalkeeper is a key player at Manchester City. He stands out for his ability to anticipate shots and his agility, but his ability to play with his feet is a fundamental aspect for Guardiola and makes him a complete goalkeeper.
The English right-back is known for his speed and stamina. Walker stands out for his ability to overwhelm the band, his defensive ability and his ability to recover balls. One of the best English full-backs in the last decade.
Although he now occupies a position closer to the pivot, the English center-back was the starting center-back in the Champions League final. He has had ups and downs during his stay with Manchester City, but in the end he always ends up occupying an important role in the team.
The Portuguese central defender joined the team that same season, and since then he has been one of Pep’s untouchables. Dias is a solid defender, with a good reading of the game and excellent anticipation skills.
Zinchenko was Manchester City’s left-back that season, and although he isn’t the most solid defensively, his ability to combine and get the ball out playing is what created a hole for him in the eleven. The Ukrainian midfielder was converted to this position with City.
The German midfielder is a very versatile player who can play in any position in midfield. A player who in an all-star team is one of those who makes the least noise, but at the moment of truth it is impossible to take him out of the eleven and this season he stood out as a scorer, scoring 16 goals.
The English midfielder is one of the pearls of the Manchester City academy, and one of Pep’s favourites. Although this year he has not had a great season due to injuries, in 2020-21 he was very important and this led him to start the Champions League final.
One of the most skilled players on the team, but also one of the hardest workers without the ball. Bernardo then occupied a more backward position than he is used to now, just like Foden, but he performed just as well.
Since his arrival from Leicester he has been one of City’s best offensive references, and the Algerian started practically the entire 2020-21 season. His speed and overflow ability make him nearly unstoppable.
Pep Guardiola decided to innovate in that Porto final using Kevin de Bruyne as a false ‘9’, but the experiment did not come to fruition. Manchester City had a Sergio Agüero in the twilight of his career and a Gabriel Jesús who did not know how to perform as a pure center forward in the team, and this left an important gap in the eleven.
For the match against Chelsea, Guardiola bet on Sterling’s speed to retain Reece James on that flank. The current Chelsea player was an important piece for Manchester City, but the following season he left for Chelsea.
