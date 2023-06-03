Manchester City have played their last game before the Champions League final and they have done so by winning their second title this season. Guardiola’s men snatch the FA Cup from their neighbors in a final that has had everything and they are already looking to June 10. These are the games that await Manchester City:
After eliminating Real Madrid, the Skyblue team will have what will be the most important game of the season. They will have to play the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Pep Guardiola’s men will play the second UCL final in their history and will seek to raise their first Orejona
City will have a placid first pre-season friendly before facing Bayern Munich three days later. We’ll see if Pep Guardiola’s men face this match as winners of the treble or not.
It will be one of the best duels of the preseason, as both teams will surely have considerable casualties and reinforcements in their squads. Manchester City can be very established, while Bayern will start their project with Tuchel, where they know they will not have Mané.
The Skyblues’ third pre-season game will be against Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, the team they faced in the last Champions League in the quarterfinals and that put them on the ropes at the Wanda Metropolitano.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Inter de Milan
|
June 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Yokohama
|
July 23th
|
TO CONFIRM
|
Friendly
|
Bayern Munich
|
July 26
|
TO CONFIRM
|
Friendly
|
Atletico Madrid
|
July 30
|
TO CONFIRM
|
Friendly
