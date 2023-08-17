After being crowned in the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, Manchester City must continue on its way in search of more titles.
With the seasons in European football just beginning, this is the schedule of the next five games for the Citizens in all competitions.
The Citizens will have their first home game of the season on Saturday 19 August against Newcastle United. In their most recent duel, held in March 2023, Manchester City beat the Magpies 2-0.
Manchester City will visit Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on August 28. The last time both squads met was on January 30, 2021 and Guardiola’s team won 1-0.
Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on September 2. The Citizens have an incredible 11 straight wins over the Cottagers.
On September 16, Manchester City will visit West Ham at the Olympic Stadium in London. The most recent victory for the Hammers against the Citizens dates back as far back as September 19, 2015. The score ended 1-2 in favor of the Irons.
Finally, the fifth game of the Skyblues will be on matchday 6 of the Premier League against an a priori affordable rival like Nott Forest at home.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
newcastle
|
August 19
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
premier league
|
Sheff United
|
August 27th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
premier league
|
fulham
|
September 2
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
premier league
|
Westham
|
16 of September
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
premier league
|
Nottm Forest
|
September 23
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
premier league
