Following their last Premier League meeting against Newcastle, Manchester City head into an intriguing schedule packed with challenges. With the final whistle still ringing in their ears, the citizens are preparing for an exciting and crucial period in various competitions. From the local league to the European tournaments, we take a look at the itinerary that awaits Pep Guardiola’s team and how they might face these decisive encounters in their quest for future triumph and glory.
Manchester City will visit Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on August 28. The last time both squads met was on January 30, 2021 and Guardiola’s team won 1-0.
Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on September 2. The Citizens have an incredible 11 straight wins over the Cottagers.
On September 16, Manchester City will visit West Ham at the Olympic Stadium in London. The most recent victory for the Hammers against the Citizens dates back as far back as September 19, 2015. The score ended 1-2 in favor of the Irons.
Finally, the fifth game of the Skyblues will be on matchday 6 of the Premier League against an a priori affordable rival like Nott Forest at home.
Pep Guardiola’s men face a quite affordable calendar in the month of September. A priori they are favorites to win all the duels, especially this one against Wolves in crisis.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
August 27th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
September 2
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
16 of September
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
Premier League
|
Nottm Forest
|
September 23
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
Premier League
|
wolves
|
September 30th
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. ARG, 8:00 a.m. MX
|
Premier League
