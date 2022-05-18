Manchester City had a difficult year. Although the sky-blue team depends on itself to be a two-time champion of the Premier League, the citizens could not reach the final of either the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup and obviously, they signed another resounding failure in the Champions League, the tournament that the club demands and that has become a headache for Pep and company.
However, City has become one of the most powerful teams on the planet and will seek revenge next season, now with a powerful weapon in the squad. Erling Haaland, at the moment the bomb signing of the summer. Although, the Norwegian will not be the only reinforcement of Guardiola’s team, the new target is a Spaniard who is stealing the Premier League, Marc Cucurella.
The English press affirms that Manchester City is willing to offer 30 million pounds for the signing of the Spaniard who is experiencing the best moment of his career and who has shown at Brighton to be a growing footballer, useful in attack and defense. Guardiola is not entirely satisfied with his side, Cancelo being the only one who has met his expectations and Pep himself would have put the name Marc on the club’s table.
