Manchester United lost at home to Leicester City in the 36th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting ended with the victory of the guests with a score of 2: 1. This result made the leader of the Manchester City tournament out of reach of the competitors. The Citizens won the Premier League ahead of schedule, having 80 points after 35 matches. On the account of the “red devils”, occupying the second line, 70 points.

The team wins the English Championship for the third time under the guidance of Spanish specialist Josep Guardiola. In total, City has become the best in the Premier League seven times in the season.

The most titled club in the history of the Premier League is Manchester United. The Mancunians have won the tournament 13 times.