Manchester City won the Champions League and the memes exploded

He Manchester City has inscribed its name in the history of the European Cup/Champions League for the first time by beating Inter from Milan (1-0).

Pep Guardiola’s team won their second final in the top European competition, after losing the 2020/21 campaign against Chelsea 1-0 at the Do Dragao stadium in Porto (Portugal) with a goal from the German Kai Havertz .

With this victory, England adds 15 titles, four to Spain, which leads the list thanks to the ‘king of the tournament’, Real Madrid, which has been champion fourteen times, and Barcelona, ​​which has won five.

